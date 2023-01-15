Mendham Teen Reveals Her Authentic Self on Debut Album

By Jillian Risberg

Music is a gateway to the soul for Megan Pepper. To finally share hers with the world is transformative.

“Weight was taken off my shoulders; I had all these songs I could only keep to myself for a long time — when it was finally released (the process took a year), I could talk about it with friends and openly express my feelings through my music.”

The songwriter was also nervous because it was her first album and so much she never said before.

In such an oversaturated market, Pepper says her music stands out because she can offer a teenage perspective that can offer others her age an outlet.

“Usually I write sadder songs because they’re easier to write,” she says. “I like to do feeling songs, a lot of emotional things, and sometimes upbeat songs but usually they are a bit slower.”

Many things shape the teen’s writing — from friend experiences to her own and their outlooks on life.

“The songs are more relatable with more perspectives and that’s my biggest goal,” Pepper says she wants people to connect with her songs and feel comforted by them. “I want them to understand how I feel but I also want to understand how other people feel.”

According to the songwriter, she digs deep down into her head and heart to say what people can relate to and write what she could relate to.

“I write hundreds of songs and only one in every 50 will make it on an album,” says Pepper. “One of every 100 songs will be a single.”

Her creative process involves starting off with a melody or an idea and then she pens a whole song by pulling out her guitar or playing the piano.

Then the singer has to go back and edit it… which can take a couple of weeks to decide on the finished piece and it’s always changing until it’s fully released online.

“Once I have a good idea of my song I move over to the production side, which is one of my favorite parts,” Pepper says. “I do this on my computer and put all the layers and pieces together. That’s the part that people hear.”

The songwriter loves to perform, ever since taking music lessons when she was a kid.

“It’s so much fun, me sharing (in person) what I love to do — instead of online because that’s the best way for someone to connect with a song when you are listening to it live,” says the singer. “It makes me happy that I can share that with people.”

After listening to new artists a couple of years ago that got Pepper thinking what music means to her and how she relates. That’s when she decided she wanted to write her own songs.

“Where I could talk about my own life or other people’s lives rather than just listening to other people,” she says. Of her single In My Dreams, “this one hit hard to something that me and one of my friends were going through at the time when I wrote it. It gave me comfort.”

She’s taken the stage at ‘Music on the Hill,’ a coffee house at her church to give back to her community. Her last performance was mostly composed of songs from the album since that was release day, but also a couple of covers.

“I like to play a variety of songs recognizable to my audience that different ages can appreciate when I’m playing live,” says the singer/songwriter.

If it weren’t for the pandemic, Pepper says she doesn’t know where she’d be right now in terms of her music.

“I was able to start writing more songs and get more into it, which I hadn’t done before,” the artist says, adding that Conan Gray and Taylor Swift inspire her, whether it’s chord progressions that she kind of alters, strumming patterns on her guitar, even certain melodies or runs she alters to make a new song, and she has learned a lot from Charlie Puth’s interesting production techniques.

Mom Kristen Turner couldn’t be prouder to see her child learn all these skills, technologies and everything that needs to happen in order to publish a song for a broad audience.

She has written, recorded all the instruments on the album or generated them from the computer.

“All those skills are amazing to me and what makes her special in this space,” Turner says Pepper situates herself well in the independent artist category because she can do her own production. “She has all these production skills, in addition to a lovely voice and songwriting that resonates with people.”

Since releasing her first song on Soundcloud; the songwriter feels she’s improved so much in just a year.

“I was like, ‘wow, I just did this,’” says the artist — of putting one of her songs on the Internet.

She sends her songs and lyrics to (independent label) distributor, AMUSE and they release

it to Spotify, Apple Music or Pandora. Her music is available on most streaming platforms now because she collaborated with them — beneficial because exposure can be difficult in her small town.

“There are not too many opportunities to perform live to get my name out there,” Pepper says she goes to different venues whenever she can. “Once at New Roots Nashville, a program about the music industry — it was exciting to perform in a different space with people I’ve never met and were supportive of me on this journey.”

She doesn’t know where the road will lead her, but wants music to always be a part of her life, “whether it’s my major in college or I work on it on the side. It’s such an important part of my life that it’s something I think I want to continue for a long time.”

“Being able to do it myself and have all the control, press every button is the best part,” Pepper says. “ Choosing the instruments I want, tempos, timing and my own vision, rather than what someone else has for a song that I wrote — gives me a lot of freedom.”

For more information, visit meganpepper.com.