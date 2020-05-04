Mental Health Organization in Passaic County Receives $7,500 Major Grant from The Provident Bank Foundation

Mental Health Association in Passaic County (MHAPC) announced it has been awarded a Major Grant in the amount of $7,500 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support their Mindfulness-Based Play Family Therapy for Low-Income Families.

MHAPC was selected to receive the grant based on their mission of supporting children and families affected by mental illness and addressing the need for access to quality mental health services. The Mindfulness Based Play-Family Therapy program is a psycho-therapeutic approach that clinicians use when working with youth who have experienced trauma. Play therapy is used to help the child address unresolved issues and explore repressed thoughts and emotions. It is highly effective in addressing trauma and draws from mindfulness, childhood development, and family dynamics to allow the child and family to heal.

“Provident Bank Foundation is investing in the future by supporting children’s mental health! We are fortunate to have such a forward-looking financial institution in the community,” stated Joanne Green, Executive Director, Mental Health Association in Passaic County.

“We are pleased to help further valuable initiatives put forth by local organizations who are working every day to strengthen the lives of residents in our communities,” said Samantha Plotino, Executive Director, The Provident Bank Foundation. “We will continue to provide support to these important organizations that have identified an immediate need in the community and for the individuals they serve.”

For more information about the Mental Health Association in Passaic County, visit www.mhapassaic.org.