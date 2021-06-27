‘Military Signing Day’ at Roxbury Honors Three Seniors

The Roxbury Gaels continued its tradition of honor and excellence as three seniors were recognized for their enlistment into the military.

Roxbury High School held a Military Signing Day that celebrated seniors Maxwell Fulton and Michael Hills’s enlistment into the U.S. Marine Corp along with Jacob Almakias’ decision to join the U.S. Army. These three had their signing with their friends and family.

RHS Principal Dominick Miller who helped organize the recognition shared, “We are proud to have three students commit to serve our community and country. Their dedication to our school and country will be well represented as they serve and protect our way of life.”

“It is important to recognize our students joining the military because it is a selfless act. These students have committed to protecting our country and way of life. They are willing to make the ultimate sacrifice to ensure that future generations experience the same freedoms we are afforded,” said Miller.

Adding, “As a former Marine, I am grateful to our students that have enlisted in the armed forces. I feel a great sense of pride, humility, and fidelity to these students. I hear people complain about this generation of students, these young men contradict that complaint. They are selfless, compassionate, caring, and willing to protect the rights of all Americans.”

Congratulations Gaels and we thank you for your service!