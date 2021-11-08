MO AFJROTC – Comedy & Jazz Night Fundraiser
Join us for a night of hilarious Comedy & smooth Jazz for a cause as we raise money for the Mount Olive High School Air Force JROTC Booster Club.
Event Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021 @ 7pm
Event Location: Mount Olive High School Performing Arts Center
18 Corey Road, Flanders, NJ 07836
Event Time: Doors Open 6pm / Showtime 7pm
Tickets: $20 Front Orchestra & $15 Rear Orchestra
*Vendors Village On-Site
*Snack Concession Stand
*Raffle
Masks Required
Questions: mountolive.afjrotc@gmail.com