Modern Acupuncture Florham Park, NJ Makes Lives Better

Modern Acupuncture® expedited strategies to adapt to the nation’s immediate needs in the healthcare sector. As the entire nation comes together to heal from the health, economic, and emotional impacts of the pandemic; they refocused to meet the new requirements of their patients, communities, and owner-operated clinics across the U.S.

The company is planning awareness campaigns to appeal to a wider audience. The health crisis that swept the nation has been an eye-opener for Americans who are now researching and seeking ways to take charge of their healthcare in a proactive manner.

“Our top priority has always been to make lives better through the benefits of acupuncture.

Now, we are embracing the importance of health education for self-care while being advocates for our families, friends, businesses and communities” said Matt Hale, Modern Acupuncture’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Each decision we make moving forward is guided by health experts as well as our patients’ feedback and we are adjusting how we operate as needs, concerns and safety protocols continue to evolve. It will be a fluid process as we all learn, grow, and heal together.”

The company launched a pharmaceutical grade supplement line, working closely with world-renowned doctors of Chinese Medicine and western medical doctors to source the highest quality herbs, vitamins and extracts based on the latest research and efficacy outcomes. The proprietary formulas, made exclusively for Modern Acupuncture, address sleep (Modern Sleep) and fatigue (Modern Recharge), pain and inflammation (Modern Relief), stress (Modern Zen), wellness (Modern Hemp), and immune support (Modern Immune). There are no hidden fillers and each option is non-GMO, gluten and soy-free, and vegetarian.

“We had been working on the formulations for close to a year, but put all resources into the launch of the nutraceutical line because people need options to support and prioritize their health needs now,” said Dr. Steve Gubernick, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer. “The pharmaceutical grade supplements, especially when combined with regular acupuncture treatments, help naturally aid the immune system and combat stress, sleep issues, pain and all the emotional and physical ailments that arise from the entire country dealing with the short and long term effects of the health crisis.”

Acupuncture has been in the news with China reporting the 2,500-year-old practice, along with Chinese herbs, being used as one of the successful treatments being implemented to help patients heal from the effects of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, acupuncture is an all-natural, holistic treatment clinically proven to alleviate chronic pain, relieve stress, and treat various diseases and conditions.

“We recognize that these are very challenging times, but if we work together, we will rise even stronger,” stated Hale, who says the clinics provided nearly 1 million treatments to date. “Our goal is to be a trusted healthcare provider with an unwavering dedication to our mission while being recognized for our ability to grow and adapt in order to serve at an even higher level.”

