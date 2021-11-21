MODERN ACUPUNCTURE® Offers Complimentary Destressing!

“Acupuncture is an all-natural holistic treatment clinically proven to alleviate chronic pain, relieve stress, and treat over 30 diseases and conditions.” World Health Organization

Modern Acupuncture®, part of a national network offering natural health and beauty benefits with acupuncture, will be at Saks Fifth Avenue on The Avenue at American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, on Black Friday. Find a time in your busy schedule to stop by for a complimentary 15-minute session to help lower Holiday stress!

Modern Acupuncture® acupuncturists are licensed and receive ongoing training in the latest scientific, evidence-based research. A primary goal of Modern Acupuncture® is to educate the public on the benefits of acupuncture, provide treatment and offer supplements to help everyone reach and maintain their wellness goals. The supplements target pain, stress, fatigue, sleep, and immune support to accompany the benefits of acupuncture.

Unlike traditional acupuncture treatments, Modern Acupuncture® does not require removal of clothing. Using tiny needles—smaller than a human hair—the acupuncturist accesses distinct points on the body to help reduce stress, promote relaxation, and improve overall well-being, among other benefits.

At our Black Friday event, you will have the opportunity to learn more about acupuncture, the ancient Chinese Medicine that has been helping people for more than 3000 years. You will also be able to receive a complimentary first treatment, aimed at lowering stress. You will be able to explore a number of supplements and how they make a difference in everyday life for many people. Additionally, information will be available for furthering your treatment at Modern Acupuncture clinics in Florham Park, NJ and SoHo, NY.

If you would like more information, please reach out to Modern Acupuncture at 973-765-9500. We look forward to meeting you at Saks Fifth Avenue, The Avenue in American Dream mall, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ 07073, November 26, 2021—Black Friday, from 10 AM – 7 PM!