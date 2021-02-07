Morris County Ranks in Top Tier for Issuing COVID-19 Inoculations

The Morris County Board of Commissioners released data showing, per capita, Morris County is second among all New Jersey counties in the number of vaccinations issued to date, but emphasized the dearth of vaccine supplies in New Jersey is hampering the ability of people in all counties to schedule vaccination appointments.

“We want it to be clear that everyone here at Morris County fully understands the frustration people have with being unable to get appointments for vaccinations. It may not make anyone feel better, but that problem is universal throughout New Jersey and other states, despite what some people may be seeing on social media. The problem is that there is a very high demand for vaccine, yet a very small supply,” said Commissioner Douglas Cabana.

New Jersey is still receiving only 100,000 vaccinations per week from the federal government and trying to fairly distribute it around the state. Morris County authorities contend establishing the Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center at the Rockaway Townsquare Mall with Atlantic Health System and the State of New Jersey guaranteed Morris County would get a share of whatever vaccines are available.

The latest data compiled today by the state shows Morris County has issued 47,119 vaccines, most being administered through the Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination as well as three Shop Rites offering vaccines in Flanders, Cedar Knolls and Lincoln Park and vaccinations provided by Zufall Health and the RMG Urgent Care Center in Ledgewood. That number is on par with vaccinations issued in the larger populated counties of Middlesex and Monmouth and below only the much larger counties of Bergen and Essex.

When vaccinations in each county are compared to the number of their residents, Morris County’s total vaccinations measure more than 8 percent of its total population – ranking second in the state, behind only Cape May with 9 percent.

“These numbers represent the efficient work of our staff and Atlantic Health at our regional center as well as the three Shop Rites … and vaccinations provided by Zufall Health and the RMG Urgent Care Center in Ledgewood. What we need now is much more vaccine. Provided enough vaccine, our Regional Center alone is staffed to deliver 2,400 or more doses to people in our area per day,” said Commissioner Cabana.