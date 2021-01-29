Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center Closed Saturday & Sunday

The Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center will be closed Saturday and Sunday due to a lack of vaccine supply.

In anticipation of this supply interruption, Morris County and Atlantic Health System have not scheduled any vaccine appointments for those days, so no appointments will need to be cancelled. The site expects to resume full operation on Monday and has the supply to honor all appointments scheduled for the early part of the week.

Morris County and Atlantic Health System also will use the weekend as an opportunity to expand the facility in anticipation of a future increase in vaccine supplies and one day vaccinating as many as 2,400 individuals per day. As of Thursday, the Morris County Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Center has distributed more than ten thousand combined doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Those interested in making a vaccine appointment should visit www.atlantichealth.org/covidvaccine and register for an appointment alert. Alerts will be sent to individuals on the list as vaccine becomes available.