Morris County Vocational School District Share Time Allied Health Program Information Session

The Morris County Vocational School District, in partnership with Pequannock High School and Atlantic Health System’s Chilton Medical Center, offers a unique opportunity for Morris County High School juniors and seniors to take healthcare courses and complete a two-year clinical internship at Chilton Hospital.

Interested 10th grade students and their families are invited to learn about this Share Time Program at an Information Session on Wednesday, February 9 at 6:30 PM, located at Pequannock High School. Registration in advance is requested at www.mcvts.org/apply, click on High School – Share Time Career and Technical Education Programs, Information Session.

Over the course of the two-year, half day program, students take college credit-bearing health care courses at Pequannock High School and also participate in a clinical internship at Chilton Hospital in numerous departments, such as Emergency Department, Radiology, ICU, Wound Center, Outpatient, Nutrition/Dietary, Orthopedics among other areas. Allied Health students will be required by Chilton Medical Center to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to work in the hospital.

Students will earn 20 Career and Technical Education high school credits per school year and may earn up to 15 credits from the Rutgers School of Health Professions throughout the program.

Students in 10th grade may apply via online application at www.mcvts.org/apply, click on High School – Share Time Career and Technical Education Programs, Share Time Information. The application deadline is March 31st.

The share time programs provide half-day specialized career and technical education training as part of a student’s junior and senior year high school program. The programs prepare students for career-related employment and post-secondary placement.

The Morris County Vocational School District (www.mcvts.org) offers programs for Morris County high school students, including Career Academies, Share Time Programs, and Adult Education programs. For additional information, contact Gina DiDomenico, Student Recruitment & Community Relations Specialist at didomenicog@mcvts.org or call (973) 627-4600 ext. 277. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @MorrisCountyVSD.