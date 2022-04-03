Morris Educational Foundation Gifts Senior Signs  to All 2022 Morristown High School and  Frelinghuysen Middle School Graduates 

As the end of another school year approaches, the graduating students of the class of 2022 deserve recognition for their dedication, persistence and resilience. To celebrate these students’ achievements, the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, today announced it will gift Morristown High School and Frelinghuysen Middle School graduates with a Senior Sign at no cost to families for the third consecutive year.

Each spring the Morris Educational Foundation celebrates graduating seniors and 8th-graders with Senior Signs. To ensure the class of 2022 doesn’t miss out on this tradition, the MEF is encouraging families of all Morristown High School and Frelinghuysen Middle School graduates to sign-up now through April 29 to receive a complimentary lawn sign. Pre-registration is required. Traditionally one of the organization’s annual fundraisers, the MEF is waiving the fee to celebrate the graduates and their academic success.

“The MEF is pleased to gift Senior Signs once again to seniors and 8th-graders in the Morris School District in celebration of their many accomplishments at Morristown High School and Frelinghuysen Middle School,” said Hector Mislavsky, Chairperson of the Morris Educational Foundation. “Having endured a tremendous amount of challenges during the pandemic, these students deserve this recognition to honor their educational journey and commemorate this joyful occasion.”

Families interested in celebrating a graduate with a Senior Sign can register by clicking here. Pre-Registration is required. While complimentary, the MEF will accept online donations for those able to contribute and support these and other initiatives for the Morris School District. To honor these students, the signs will be available for pickup at the Morristown High School back circle from 10:00am – 2:00pm on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22.

