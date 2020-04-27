MORRIS EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION GIFTS SENIOR SIGNS TO ALL 

2020 MORRISTOWN HIGH SCHOOL AND FRELINGHUYSEN MIDDLE SCHOOL GRADUATES

Participating Families Can Sign-up Now Through Monday, May 11

As graduations approach, the students of the class of 2020 deserve recognition for their commitment, persistence and resilience particularly during the end of this challenging school year. To celebrate these students’ achievements, the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, today announced it will gift Morristown High School and Frelinghuysen Middle School graduates with a Senior Sign at no cost to families.

Each spring the Morris Educational Foundation helps celebrate graduating seniors and 8th-graders with Senior Signs. To ensure this year’s students don’t miss out on this tradition, the MEF is encouraging families of all Morristown High School and Frelinghuysen Middle School graduates to sign-up to receive this complementary lawn sign now through May 11. Typically one of the organization’s annual fundraisers, the MEF is waiving the fee so graduates and their families can raise spirits and mark this milestone without financial concerns.

“The Morris Educational Foundation is proud to continue the tradition of Senior Signs for our graduating seniors and 8th-graders in the Morris School District,” said Patty Haralampoudis, Chairperson of the Morris Educational Foundation. “We realize that celebrations this year may change or be limited, so we thought it was important for families to be able to celebrate their student’s success now more than ever. In our commitment to serve every student in all schools in the Morris School District, we are working closely with administration to identify their most urgent emerging needs and will soon seek community funding support for this and other important initiatives.”

To honor these students while observing social distancing guidelines, the Senior Signs will be delivered to graduates’ lawns via no-contact the weekend of May 15. Families interested in celebrating a graduate with a Senior Sign can register by clicking here.