Morris Educational Foundation Names Morristown Onstage 2022 Acts

To start the new year on a high note, the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF) announced the 15 acts that will perform in the 15th annual Morristown ONSTAGE fundraising event. Featuring the best amateur talent from Morristown, Morris Plains and Morris Township, the show will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey.

15 Years of Talent. 15 Years of Dedication. 15 Years of Impact. Morristown ONSTAGE has grown and evolved over the years, with each proving to be the “must see” event of the year. The 15th anniversary event will be a lively celebration featuring 13 finalists comprised of District students, local residents, employees and individuals in and around town. In addition, the two 1st place winners from the 2021 all-virtual show are returning to have their chance to perform on stage at the Mayo Performing Arts Center; Flight Lights, winner of the 19 and over category and Maya Bhide, winner of the 18 and under category.

Finalists scheduled to perform include:

NAME OF ACT TYPE OF ACT

18 & Under

Allison Chong Acro Dance

Layna Arvanites Singer

Ella Lindner Singer

Unity Steppers Step Dance

Henry Yip Instrumental

Zion Pearson Singer

Dylan Sarah Klug Singer/Piano

19 & Over

Background Noise Band

Sabrina Genesis Singer

Caracella Band

Kevin Madden Singer/Guitar

10 Strings 4 Hands Instrumental

Tess Carvelli Singer

“It was a refreshing to be back in person to find the amazing talent auditioning for Morristown ONSTAGE 2022,” said Melanie Smith, Morristown ONSTAGE event chair and vice chair of the Morris Educational Foundation Board of Trustees. “As we celebrate 15 years of talent, we were happy to see new and returning performers who brought their ‘A’ game to earn their spot on the stage. Our 13 finalists each bring something unique to the show and we know their performances will be one for the record books on February 23 at the Mayo Performing Arts Center.”

As in years past, the finalists will compete for one of two 1st place $1,000 cash prizes – one for contestants ages 19 and over and one for contestants ages 18 and under. Additionally, $500 will be awarded for the “Audience Choice” Winner, which is a “text-to-vote” at the end of the show, a $250 Rossoff Rising Star Award for talent training chosen by the Morristown ONSTAGE Steering Committee, and the New York Jets Take Flight Award to the top two vocalists to audition to sing the national anthem during a New York Jets home game.

A panel of distinguished arts and entertainment professionals will judge the competition. Returning as the Master of Ceremonies and host of the show is Morristown resident and Senior Content Producer at PEOPLE (the TV show!), Tara Bernie, who was awarded an Emmy for her work as the Senior Correspondent on DailyMailTV. Tickets to attend Morristown ONSTAGE will go on sale in early 2022.

Morristown ONSTAGE is following strict safety protocols in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For event entry, Morristown ONSTAGE will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and/or a negative COVID test for all patrons ages 12+. Social distancing will be practiced when possible and face masks will be required for everyone and may be removed only while performing. For more information on these safety protocols, please visit www.morristownonstage.com.

Morristown ONSTAGE was created to further the Morris Educational Foundation’s ability to distribute financial and other resources to and for the Morris School District. Since the show’s inception, Morristown ONSTAGE has raised over $1 million for the MEF.

To learn more and receive updates leading up to the fundraiser, visit the Morris Educational Foundation on Facebook, Twitterand Instagram.