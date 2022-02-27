Morris Knolls Set to Debut Mamma Mia

Connect on Linked in

Join Morris Knolls in the Greek Islands as they prepare for Sophie’s Wedding in Mamma Mia! March 17,18 &19th.

Mamma Mia! is based on the songs of ABBA, a Swedish pop/dance group active from 1972 to 1982 and one of the most popular international pop groups of all time. Mamma Mia! is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, The title of the musical is taken from the group’s 1975 chart-topper “Mamma Mia!“. The musical includes hit ABBA songs such as “Super Trouper“, “Lay All Your Love on Me“, “Dancing Queen“, “Knowing Me, Knowing You“, “Take a Chance on Me“, “Thank You for the Music“, “Money, Money, Money“, “The Winner Takes It All“, “Voulez-Vous“, “SOS” and “Mamma Mia“.

The talented cast of Morris Knolls students include Vanessa Arango, Kylie Blake, Carsten Braun, Stella Burnside, Michael Cali, Julia Capanegro, Grace Cunningham, Cassidy Davis, Maya-Lynn Davis, Emily DePascale, Marissa DeStefano, Melina Diou, Natalie Dreyer, Alyssa Fox, Naomi Fox, Ana Gomez, Zoe Hart, Macey Hyatt, Bridget Jacobus, Joshua Jose, Aidan Koch, Janhavee Kulkarni, Averie Morren, Grace Nagle, Ava Nunziata, Kevin Oliveira, Ryan Peters, Sophia Rogers, Sofia Slaman, Anna Staltari, Xavier Stewart, Zoey Thibodeau, Charlie Valdez, Olivia Willms, Christiana Wilson, Maggie Waldron, Elizabeth Pietrucha, Alex Nieves, Aidan Sales, Michael Luciano, EJ Gorman, Michelle Lee, Caroline Tenberge, Abigail Comprelli, Alex Vacchiano, Elijah Dor, Sebastian Mendoza, and Ethan Abellard.

Tickets are on sale now at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/61194. Tickets are $14 standard admission and $10 student/ senior citizen, The Advance Sale Standard ticket price is $12.