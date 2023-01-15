Morris Plains resident Bethany Schwager named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of December

Morris Plains resident Bethan Schwager has been named MPAC’s Volunteer of the Month of December.

This recognition program is designed to shine a light on the many individuals who contribute their time and energy toward making MPAC and the MPAC customer experience a success.

Bethany joined the MPAC Volunteer Program in 2016. She is one of the many faces you see behind our concessions stand at performances. Bethany has supported MPAC during some of our busiest shows, which involves serving our patrons quickly and efficiently. Her ability to stay calm during some very busy and unplanned situations has been an asset to MPAC. In 2020 Bethany introduced us to her daughter, Aubrey, who is also now a volunteer with us, adding a new, dynamic mother-daughter duo to our team.

“Bethany and I have had to handle some surprising situations together and she has made it look like everything is running as planned,” said Eric Pach, MPAC’s Front of House Director. “We are grateful to have such a genuinely hard-working woman as a part of our concessions team!”