MORRISTOWN COLONIAL NATION TO HOST FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL MORRISTOWN HIGH SCHOOL ALL CLASS REUNION

Morristown High School alumni have a strong sense of pride and community spirit. At this time when so many people are looking to connect, Morristown Colonial Nation today announced its first-ever Virtual Morristown High School All Class Reunion. Anticipating a large number of alumni participating, the newly launched alumni and community support network will attempt to set a record for the Largest Virtual Reunion.

The free event will occur live online via Zoom on Thursday, December 17 at 6:30pm EST, providing reflections from the past while getting an update on current programs and accolades in the Morris School District. Program highlights include:

Then and Now pictorial tour of the high school with introduction by Principal Mark Manning, also featuring academic developments and athletic achievements

Q&A with notable 1986 alum, Andrew Reich, Emmy award-winning writer/producer on the hit TV show "FRIENDS"

Singing of Alma Mater by students from the class of 2020

Performance by the Morristown High School Marching Band

Polls, trivia and prizes will complete the trip down memory lane – from the Senior Stairs to the Atrium

“We are thrilled to officially launch Morristown Colonial Nation with the first-ever Virtual Morristown High School All Class Reunion,” said Chrissie Wetherbee, Morris Educational Foundation Executive Director on behalf of Morristown Colonial Nation. “We have an amazing reunion planned, with lots of fun surprises and ways to interact. As an alum and parent of two children in the Morris School District, I am beyond excited to offer alumni the opportunity to come home, reconnect and celebrate their love of Morristown High School. I look forward to seeing new and familiar faces that make up our proud Colonial Nation.”

The reunion will last for one hour from the comfort of alumni homes – no need to buy a new outfit or coordinate travel. Participants must register in advance to receive the Zoom link and join the interactive online gathering by visiting www.morristowncolonial.nationbuilder.com/allclassreunion.

Visit Morristown Colonial Nation on Facebook to stay up-to-date on events and programs.