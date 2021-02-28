MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER RETURNS AS HEADLINE SPONSOR FOR 14th ANNUAL MORRISTOWN ONSTAGE

Local Businesses, Organizations and Families to Support Talent Show Streamed
Online Wednesday, March 10
The
<https://www.morrisedfoundatio
pleased to announce that Morristown Medical Center, part of
<https://www.atlantichealth.or
serve as the Headline Sponsor of its 14th annual talent show, Morristown
ONSTAGE. Featuring the best amateur talent from Morristown, Morris Plains
and Morris Township, the all virtual show will be streamed live on
Wednesday, March 10 at 7:00pm EST.
“Our children are the health care leaders of tomorrow and we are proud to
partner with the Morris Educational Foundation in their mission to provide
the best opportunities for students,” said Trish O’Keefe, Ph.D., RN,
President, Morristown Medical Center. “Without question, the global COVID-19
pandemic has profoundly transformed how we care for our communities and the
future of the health care profession will be driven by the next generation
of health care professionals who will need a quality education.”
Beyer Family Automotive Group signed on as the first-ever Luxury Raffle
Sponsor, where the Grand Prize is a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4×4. Kristen &
Tom Cunningham, Mill Creek Residential’s Modera 44 & Modera 55, Red Clover
and the law office of Steven H. Wolff are this year’s Show Sponsors.
Provident Bank is continuing as the Prize Sponsor and Morristown Animal
Hospital has signed on again this year as the first Audition Sponsor.
Michele & George Becker and JCP&L/FirstEnergy Foundation return as sponsors
to join Duff & Phelps as Community Sponsors. Returning in another new
category, Colonial Nation Sponsor, are The Croonquist Group of Janney
Montgomery Scott, Jeanne and Joe Goryeb and Longo Electric, who reach
members of the alumni and community network.
Athleta; Beinhaker & Beinnhaker; BMW of Morristown; Deloitte; Jockey Hollow
Bar & Kitchen; The Crawford Home Selling Team – Keller Williams; Hillary &
Richard Lindner; Match Non-Profit Consulting; Mayo Performing Arts Center;
Hector Mizlavsky & Judy Martinez/Golden Bagel Runners; New York Red Bulls;
PSE&G; Aaron & Adriana Sanandreas; Melanie & Alan Smith; Melissa & Marc
Spiotta; Toyota of Morristown; Katherine & Joe Vizzini; Chris & Christine
Volinsky; Chrissie & Chris Wetherbee and Marcie & Glenn Yarnis have all
committed as Talent Sponsors of the show and Aires Jewelers, Morristown
Partnership and South + Pine American Eatery are featured as Raffle Prize
Contributors.
“This year’s Morristown ONSTAGE event is truly one of unity, support and
perseverance,” said Melanie Smith, Morristown ONSTAGE event chair and member
of the Morris Educational Foundation Board of Trustees. “We know the
pandemic has brought financial challenges to many, so we are incredibly
thankful for the ongoing commitment from Morristown Medical Center and
generous community sponsors. Together We Can continue to raise funds to
support the needs of the Morris School District and put on an extraordinary
show that the community knows and loves. We appreciate all our dedicated
sponsors, benefactors and online ad journal advertisers and look forward to
our virtual event on March 10.”
The finalists will compete for one of two 1st place $1,000 cash prizes – one
for contestants ages 19 and over and one for contestants ages 18 and under,
who will also have the opportunity to perform in the 2022 Morristown ONSTAGE
event at Mayo Performing Arts Center. Additionally, $500 will be awarded for
the “Audience Choice” Winner, which is a “text-to-vote” at the end of the
show, a $250 Rossoff Rising Star Award for talent training chosen by the
Morristown ONSTAGE Steering Committee, and the New York Jets Take Flight
Award to the top two vocalists to audition to sing the national anthem
during a New York Jets home game.
A panel of distinguished arts and entertainment professionals will judge the
competition. Returning as the Master of Ceremonies and host of the show is
Morristown resident and Senior Content Producer at PEOPLE (the TV show!),
Tara Bernie, who was awarded an Emmy for her work as the Senior
Correspondent on DailyMailTV.
For a sneak peek of this year’s showcase, visit
<https://vimeo.com/513535602> https://vimeo.com/513535602.
Morristown ONSTAGE 2021 is a virtual event that will be viewed online.
Tickets to view Morristown ONSTAGE are available for purchase online at
<https://www.morrisedfoundatio
www.morrisedfoundation.org/mor
link will be shared with ticket holders the day of the event, March 10, 2021
via email.
To become a sponsor or purchase an advertisement to support the finalists
and benefit the Morris Educational Foundation visit
<http://www.morristownonstage.
Morristown ONSTAGE was created to further the Morris Educational
Foundation’s ability to distribute financial and other resources to and for
the Morris School District. The 2020 event raised over $175,000 for the MEF.
To learn more and receive updates leading up to the fundraiser, visit the
Morris Educational Foundation on
<https://www.facebook.com/Morr
<https://twitter.com/MorrisEdF
<https://www.instagram.com/mor
About Morris Educational Foundation
The Morris Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to
attract private resources to support a variety of educational programs and
initiatives in support of the Morris School District. Through effective
solicitation and distribution of funds, the Morris Educational Foundation
helps enable the District to continue to be the model of visionary social
and educational leadership it has been since its inception. For more
information, visit <http://www.morrisedfoundation
www.morrisedfoundation.org.