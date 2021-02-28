MORRISTOWN MEDICAL CENTER RETURNS AS HEADLINE SPONSOR FOR 14th ANNUAL MORRISTOWN ONSTAGE

Local Businesses, Organizations and Families to Support Talent Show Streamed

Online Wednesday, March 10

The

<https://www.morrisedfoundatio n.org/> Morris Educational Foundation (MEF) is

pleased to announce that Morristown Medical Center, part of

<https://www.atlantichealth.or g/> Atlantic Health System, will once again

serve as the Headline Sponsor of its 14th annual talent show, Morristown

ONSTAGE. Featuring the best amateur talent from Morristown, Morris Plains

and Morris Township, the all virtual show will be streamed live on

Wednesday, March 10 at 7:00pm EST.

“Our children are the health care leaders of tomorrow and we are proud to

partner with the Morris Educational Foundation in their mission to provide

the best opportunities for students,” said Trish O’Keefe, Ph.D., RN,

President, Morristown Medical Center. “Without question, the global COVID-19

pandemic has profoundly transformed how we care for our communities and the

future of the health care profession will be driven by the next generation

of health care professionals who will need a quality education.”

Beyer Family Automotive Group signed on as the first-ever Luxury Raffle

Sponsor, where the Grand Prize is a 2021 Jeep Wrangler Sport 4×4. Kristen &

Tom Cunningham, Mill Creek Residential’s Modera 44 & Modera 55, Red Clover

and the law office of Steven H. Wolff are this year’s Show Sponsors.

Provident Bank is continuing as the Prize Sponsor and Morristown Animal

Hospital has signed on again this year as the first Audition Sponsor.

Michele & George Becker and JCP&L/FirstEnergy Foundation return as sponsors

to join Duff & Phelps as Community Sponsors. Returning in another new

category, Colonial Nation Sponsor, are The Croonquist Group of Janney

Montgomery Scott, Jeanne and Joe Goryeb and Longo Electric, who reach

members of the alumni and community network.

Athleta; Beinhaker & Beinnhaker; BMW of Morristown; Deloitte; Jockey Hollow

Bar & Kitchen; The Crawford Home Selling Team – Keller Williams; Hillary &

Richard Lindner; Match Non-Profit Consulting; Mayo Performing Arts Center;

Hector Mizlavsky & Judy Martinez/Golden Bagel Runners; New York Red Bulls;

PSE&G; Aaron & Adriana Sanandreas; Melanie & Alan Smith; Melissa & Marc

Spiotta; Toyota of Morristown; Katherine & Joe Vizzini; Chris & Christine

Volinsky; Chrissie & Chris Wetherbee and Marcie & Glenn Yarnis have all

committed as Talent Sponsors of the show and Aires Jewelers, Morristown

Partnership and South + Pine American Eatery are featured as Raffle Prize

Contributors.

“This year’s Morristown ONSTAGE event is truly one of unity, support and

perseverance,” said Melanie Smith, Morristown ONSTAGE event chair and member

of the Morris Educational Foundation Board of Trustees. “We know the

pandemic has brought financial challenges to many, so we are incredibly

thankful for the ongoing commitment from Morristown Medical Center and

generous community sponsors. Together We Can continue to raise funds to

support the needs of the Morris School District and put on an extraordinary

show that the community knows and loves. We appreciate all our dedicated

sponsors, benefactors and online ad journal advertisers and look forward to

our virtual event on March 10.”

The finalists will compete for one of two 1st place $1,000 cash prizes – one

for contestants ages 19 and over and one for contestants ages 18 and under,

who will also have the opportunity to perform in the 2022 Morristown ONSTAGE

event at Mayo Performing Arts Center. Additionally, $500 will be awarded for

the “Audience Choice” Winner, which is a “text-to-vote” at the end of the

show, a $250 Rossoff Rising Star Award for talent training chosen by the

Morristown ONSTAGE Steering Committee, and the New York Jets Take Flight

Award to the top two vocalists to audition to sing the national anthem

during a New York Jets home game.

A panel of distinguished arts and entertainment professionals will judge the

competition. Returning as the Master of Ceremonies and host of the show is

Morristown resident and Senior Content Producer at PEOPLE (the TV show!),

Tara Bernie, who was awarded an Emmy for her work as the Senior

Correspondent on DailyMailTV.

For a sneak peek of this year’s showcase, visit

<https://vimeo.com/513535602> https://vimeo.com/513535602.

Morristown ONSTAGE 2021 is a virtual event that will be viewed online.

Tickets to view Morristown ONSTAGE are available for purchase online at

<https://www.morrisedfoundatio n.org/morristown-onstage/buy-t ickets.html>

www.morrisedfoundation.org/mor ristown-onstage/buy-tickets. html. A unique

link will be shared with ticket holders the day of the event, March 10, 2021

via email.

To become a sponsor or purchase an advertisement to support the finalists

and benefit the Morris Educational Foundation visit

<http://www.morristownonstage. com> www.morristownonstage.com.

Morristown ONSTAGE was created to further the Morris Educational

Foundation’s ability to distribute financial and other resources to and for

the Morris School District. The 2020 event raised over $175,000 for the MEF.

To learn more and receive updates leading up to the fundraiser, visit the

Morris Educational Foundation on

<https://www.facebook.com/Morr isEducationalFoundation/> Facebook,

<https://twitter.com/MorrisEdF ound> Twitter and

<https://www.instagram.com/mor risedfound/> Instagram.

About Morris Educational Foundation

The Morris Educational Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization that seeks to

attract private resources to support a variety of educational programs and

initiatives in support of the Morris School District. Through effective

solicitation and distribution of funds, the Morris Educational Foundation

helps enable the District to continue to be the model of visionary social

and educational leadership it has been since its inception. For more

information, visit <http://www.morrisedfoundation .org>

www.morrisedfoundation.org.