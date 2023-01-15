Morristown Teacher Guiding Class in Pen-Pal Program with School Deep in the Heart of Ireland

By Alexander Rivero, Staff Writer

Ten years ago, Lisa Swanson’s 6th grade geography class at Morristown Beard School reached out to Educational Passages (EP), a non-profit organization based in Kennebunk, Maine that promotes ocean and environmental literacy for students. Amongst the tools of its trade, EP sold sailboats—small, unmanned, five-footers—to schools and programs interested in tracking them on voyages across the world’s oceans. The schools would pay ocean liners to drop these boats, each of which they equipped with a GPS tracking unit, at designated spots in the open ocean. These sailboats could then transmit back information on all manner of things pertaining to its route, including the flow of ocean currents, to the students eagerly following the boat’s course from iPads in their classrooms.

For Swanson, now in her 15th year at the school, the project is special for its interactive, immersive approach to a subject that could very well register as dull if taught in the old fashioned way. Instead, her students invest themselves fully into the project, taking in their geography lessons on ocean currents while creating unforgettable memories with one another.

“The kids design the sail, they install the keel, they paint it by hand, and then they work together in boat crews to figure out where the boat will be launched in the ocean,” she says. On paper, this certainly appears to beat reading through geography units out loud.

Over the last ten years, Swanson’s students have launched ten boats that have reached different faraway lands each time. From the Shetland Islands of Scotland to small coastal towns in Spain and France. Guernsey, too. Each boat was packed to the gills with student-selected goodies—baseballs, maps of New Jersey, photographs of the class, some American currency, a folded flag, and—last but not least—the letters, written by each student, telling whoever finds the boat a little bit about themselves, with the hopes of a response.

There is a palpable connection to the subject matter here, all mixed into a magical suspense of awaiting to see who picks up the shored boats on the other end. With a push of a button, students instantly take a front-seat view of the world they were only moments before reading about in a glossy textbook, all with the simmering expectation that all of this—the painting and packing of the boat, the writing of the letters and gathering of the materials—will lead to a human connection somewhere—anywhere—on the other side of the planet.

Fast forward to this summer. Swanson’s class boat—the Crimson Current—lands on the Irish southern coast. As if out of a fairy tale, an Irish fisherman finds it and, following the instructions written out by the class, he reaches out to Swanson, alerting her that the boat is in his possession. Swanson tells him to take it to the nearest middle school, which happens the be the very middle school from which this fisherman graduated as a young man.

The school is Barryroe National School, and it is in Cork County, a quiet, rural part of the country not at all resembling northern New Jersey. Its 6th grade teacher, Shenade Walsh, is thrilled by the news, and within a few weeks, she and Swanson have teamed up to conduct hour-long Zoom sessions between each teacher’s corresponding classes. The whole idea is an instant hit, and since the initial Zoom session, each class has sent two rounds of letters to one another, with each student in Walsh’s class writing to a corresponding student in Swanson’s. In preparation for Christmas, Swanson’s crew just shipped out a fresh batch of letters, with candy canes.

Swanson admits to loving her job, and that a vital component of that love is the chance to work with 6th graders, a decision she made consciously. At this age, she says, there is a level of innocence and curiosity to the child that she hates to admit begins to evaporate by the time they wrap up middle school. She is bold in her lesson planning and overall vision, and sees that boldness as necessary to match the inner willingness in her students to try new things, to fail, to pick up anew and try learning it again, all with a good sense of humor, all in play. The letter-writing program is for her a prime example of that boldness. It is a class project that meets her students at the furthest edges of their comfort zones and knowledge base for a world that is in every important way still alien to them. Through the project, she nourishes her students’ curiosity, hopefully planting seeds that will one day blossom into other exploratory adventures, academic or otherwise.

“To me,” says Swanson, “just having the cultural connection is good. I think kids at the middle school age think that people around the world think as they do. These kids are living in Morristown, New Jersey, and the Irish kids they’re exchanging letters with are living in a rural part of Ireland where, frankly, there isn’t a Target on every corner. There’s a much slower lifestyle, and an appreciation for how other people live.”

Looking ahead, Swanson hopes to launch a boat from a completely different point in the ocean with the hopes of reaching a new country.

“I’d like to look at the idea of launching a boat from Japan, or South Africa, or off the Alaskan coast somewhere,” she says. “I’d love to land on a continent that is not Europe and see what happens from there.”