Mosquito Hunters of Suburban Essex Provides Pest Control Services to Suburban Essex Area 

By: Megan Roche

As we head into the late spring and summer months and the warm weather returns, so do the mosquitos and ticks. If you have a problem, the folks at Mosquito Hunters of Suburban Essex can help.

Mosquito Hunters of Suburban Essex is family-owned and operated. “In 2019 we purchased the first Mosquito Hunters franchise in NJ. Mosquito Hunters is one of the fastest growing companies in the market and has already expanded to over 180 towns in NJ alone since we began. Mosquito Hunters of Suburban Essex is the largest Mosquito Hunters franchise in the country,” Scott Lantzman, owner, says.

The Lantzman’s are no strangers to the Livingston community. The family have been active volunteers in the community for over 20 years with various clubs and organizations. In 2017, the family was recognized by former President Barack Obama with the Presidential Volunteer Gold Medal Service Award.

The team at Mosquito Hunters of Suburban Essex use excellent customer service and communication skills to prioritize their client’s needs.

“We provide peace of mind and comfort. We enable homeowners to enjoy their yards. We specialize in mosquito and tick control and educate our clients on what can be done in between our treatments to minimize mosquito and tick activity in their yard. We pride ourselves on our customer service and communication,” Lantzman shared.

Their customer base is of the utmost importance.

“We are growing by the day and welcome new families to reach out. We offer a pay-as-you-go option and do not tie down our clients with unbreakable contracts. We provide an all-natural treatment alternative and numerous discounts, including a military discount in honor of our eldest daughter who is a Second Lieutenant in the United States Air Force,” Lantzman says.

The family also owns and operates FunTime Junction, the award-winning indoor children’s amusement center located in nearby Fairfield.

For more information on Mosquito Hunters of Suburban Essex, those interested can email mh71@mosquitohunters.com or call 85-MOSQUIT-0 (856-677-8480).