Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce’s Oliver Awards A Huge Success

Mount Olive Area Chamber of Commerce (MOACC) representing businesses in the Greater Mount Olive, Washington Township/Long Valley, Netcong/Byram, Hackettstown and Washington/Warren County held its annual Oliver Awards event on Oct. 12th this year at The Chandelier in Flanders, NJ. The event recognizes chamber members for their efforts in a variety of marketing categories each year.

The celebration included dinner, entertainment and awards presentation where winners walk the “red carpet” to receive their gold trophy.

Entertainment was provided by The Three Lelicas, a trio of talented local musicians and vocalist.

Claudia Ehrgott was the committee chair event this year and was assisted by committee members, Patrice Schaffer, Liebenzell Mission, Patti Singer, Follow Me Social Media, Ron Jaghab, HTV Media Productions, and Brian Ko, Nisivoccia LLC.There were a total of 20

winners in 12 categories in both member self-promotion and marketing pro categories.

Member self-promo winners included: Best Website, Revive Studios, Claudine Nicolich; Best Video, Remax Heritage Properties, Nick Bugelmanian, ; Best Vehicle Graphics, Home Team Inspections, Larry McEntee; Best Branding, Mt Olive Pantry, Susan Morse; Best

Writing, Liebenzell Mission, Patrice Schaffer, John Shoemaker; Best Print, Hanlon Insurance, Craig & Linda Hanlon; Best Signage, Entourage Salon, Amy Murphy; Best Advertisement, Remax Heritage Properties, Tara Lauterbach; Best Photography, Smart Style Salon, Narrin Schwartz; Best Social Media, Staples-Mansfied, Bill Ritacco. Pro-member winners in projects completed for non-members included: Best Non-Profit Website, Delta Strategic Marketing, John Tully; Best Business Website, Scotti Design, Jeff Scotti; Best Advertisement, Lilac Social, Taylor Jayne; Best Social Media, Follow Me Social Media, Patti Singer; Best Branding, Christy Ward, MC Ward Images, Best Video, Ron Jaghab, HTV Media Productions and Best Print, Mt Olive Life Magazine, Joe Nicastro.

Chamber membership is open to all local businesses for a low annual dues fee. Over 20 networking and educational events are held throughout the year. Speaking and sponsorship opportunities, web directory and scholarship programs are additional benefits of membership. For more information contact membership@mountolivechambernj.com www.mountolivechambernj.com