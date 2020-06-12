Mount Olive Honors Graduating Class Amid Pandemic

By: Megan Roche

The Class of 2020 has had many things taken away from them; prom, decision day, their last days roaming the halls of Mount Olive High School, and unfortunately, the graduation ceremony. Thanks to the help of Joe Nicastro and Mary Lalama, the seniors will be honored in a different way.

Council President Nicastro was speaking with his wife Mary when she told him about something she saw on Facebook about a town who had posters made of the senior class and had them put around the town. Since graduations this year are not being conducted normally, Nicastro thought that they should do something for the Mount Olive senior class.

Nicastro reached out to MOHS Principal Kevin Moore who thought it was a great idea. In turn, Moore reached out to Superintendent Rob Zywicki who gave the greenlight for the project. Nicastro said, “We are all going through some really tough times and trying to bring some sense of normality to the lives of our high school seniors was the least we can do. It will not replace the ceremony itself but will allow them and the residents to see the 2020 graduating class.”

Councilman Nicastro and his wife own the Mount Olive Life newspapers as well as 17 other community papers. They also produced a special graduation issue for the senior class. If you have not seen it you can view it online https://www.mypaperonline.com/mt-olive-high-school-graduating-class-2020.html Helping support this special issue was Johnson Auto Group and County College of Morris.

Mary also worked with the school newspaper over the past year, helping them with layout and ideas to print the school newspaper. Mount Olive Life has been helping the newspaper by printing the edition for them to hand out to students. Mary said “it is great to see the students reading print publications. When they saw the first issue in print, they thought it was great to hold it and read it. Print is still a great way for young and old to read local news”. You can see the school paper which is dedicated to the senior class by visiting https://www.mypaperonline.com/mt-olive-high-school-newspaper-2020.html