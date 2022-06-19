Mount Olive Hosts Fairy and Pirate Festival

By on No Comment

Olivia and Chloe Kim matched in their fairy wings at the 2022 Fairy and Pirate Festival

Brooke is all smiles at the Fairy and Pirate Festival 2022

Council President Joe Nicastro and LIz Meininger Director of Marketing enjoying the 2022 Fairy and Pirate Festival at Turkey Brook Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

Bianca Mena, Lenny Quintero, Fatima Del Rosario enjoying the Fairy & Pirate Festival

 

 

Mount Olive hosted its annual Fairy and Pirate Festival on May 14. Turkey Brook Park was overrun with fairies and pirates as young and old enjoyed the festivities. 

Council President Joe Nicastro and LIz Meininger Director of Marketing enjoying the 2022 Fairy and Pirate Festival at Turkey Brook Park on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

 

Olivia and Chloe Kim matched in their fairy wings at the 2022 Fairy and Pirate Festival

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brooke is all smiles at the Fairy and Pirate Festival 2022
Alexa enjoys the 2022 Fairy and Pirate Festival.

Mount Olive Hosts Fairy and Pirate Festival added by on
View all posts by new_view_media →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.