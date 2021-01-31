Mount Olive Knights of Columbus Hosting Blood Drive

The Knights of Columbus Council 6100 will be hosting a winter blood drive on Saturday, February 6th. Please help us spread the word by sharing the facebook event, sharing the flyer, posting the event on your community calendar, etc.

Blood donations are critically needed during the winter months as snow and other inclement weather can threaten the blood supply. Donating blood is completely safe and every precaution is being taken to keep donors safe throughout the process. Each station is wiped down after each donor, everyone’s temperature is taken prior to entering the blood drive area, and appointments are strongly recommended to help reduce crowding.

Details Below:

St. Jude Church

Sponsored by Knights of Columbus 6100

17 Mt. Olive Road, Budd Lake

7:15am – 1pm

Walk ins can be taken as long as social distancing can be maintained

All donors will receive a $5 ShopRite or Enzo’s gift card or a blood drive t-shirt as a thank you!

Appointments can be made here: www.tinyurl.com/KofCBuddLake2621