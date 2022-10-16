Mount Olive Remembers 9/11

The Remembrance Ceremony for 9/11 was held at Turkey Brook Park at 8:20 a.m. on September 11, 2022.

Bag Piper was retired officer Rob Herzog. Colors were presented by Mount Olive High School Air Force Junior ROTC Color Guard. Michael McEntee performed the National Anthem and God Bless America. Invocation was presented by Pastor Kody Vagile from Mountain Top Church.

Council President Joe Nicastro thanked all our first responders and those who give their lives every day.

“As we stand here, let’s remember all who have perished, especially Hilda Marcin who was on Flight 93, Arcelia Castello who was in one of the towers and the vision of this 9/11 Memorial was Former Councilman Ray Perkins with the Administration and Council.”

On September 11, 2001, two planes crashed into the Twin Towers, American Airlines Flight 11 hit the North Tower at 8:45 and United Airlines Flight 175 crashed into the South Tower at 9:03. Another plane, American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m. A final plane, United Airlines Flight 93 plowed into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania after the passengers stormed the cockpit.

We will never forget where we were 21 years ago.

That evening, residents could drive by the 911 Memorial at Turkey Brook Park as two beams of light were turned on to signify the twin towers.

Council President Joe Nicastro read Lest We Forget by Regina.

The benediction was given by Pastor Kody Vagile.