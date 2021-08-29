Mount Olive’s All Veterans Memorial Set to Host POW/MIA Vigil

By Henry M. Holden

It was not until the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, and the start of the War on Terror – and at the same time – her township’s intent to relocate a historical War Monument that shifted Charlene (Charlie) Wood Uhrmann’s attention towards the U.S. Armed Forces.

Uhrmann’s sense of patriotic duty guided her to create a dignified resting area for the War Monument, and to instill a sense of patriotism by community participation in building a memorial. She hoped that it would demonstrate unwavering support for those fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan and their family members.

Uhrmann’s goal was to build a non-profit veteran’s memorial that was free of any government funding. She garnered the support of 39 community organizations, 49 corporate sponsors and more than 1,200 private donors.

“The All Veterans Memorial Park was created by volunteers and built with 100 percent private and in-kind donations,” said Uhrmann.

Because 100-percent of the All Veterans Memorial staff consists of non-paid volunteers, 100-percent of a donor’s tax-deductible contribution is applied directly to “Serving those who Served.”

“The missing POW/MIAs should concern veterans and civilians alike,” said Uhrmann, founder of the All Veteran Memorial. “This year we opened participation in this meaningful demonstration to the public which includes, but not limited to private individuals, families, churches, community organizations fire/police departments, colleges, businesses etc.”

During the planning and construction stages of the memorial, Uhrmann expanded her efforts to include a service division called “Morris County Cares,” to her nonprofit. This would help fulfill personal requests from warriors fighting overseas. Morris County Cares facilitated several community outreach programs that solicited contributions to fulfill personal requests of U.S. service members, in addition to items needed to successfully execute bridging efforts between the U.S. and Iraqi people.

“Morris County Cares was called upon again in Afghanistan, and has fulfilled more than 2,000 personal requests, 700 blankets to Afghanistan, 1,200 lbs. candy, 800 Beanie Babies, clothing & school supplies for orphan children, medical supplies for wounded warriors and Iraqi civilians and ongoing homeland support efforts. After what just happened in Afghanistan, we are watching very closely,” said Uhrmann. “Our organization has been logistically supporting these wars for 17 years.”

The All-Veterans Memorial is New Jersey’s premiere veteran’s memorial located at Turkey Brook Park, in Mount Olive, and is acclaimed for its distinctive designs and calming landscape.

“The unique ceremonial ground is host to historically significant military ceremonies and vigils,” said Uhrmann. “Visitors of all ages come to learn about American history, and to pay their respects to those who honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces.”

The All Veterans Memorial hosts an annual POW/MIA, ceremony in conjunction with the national POW/MIA events across the nation. “We set aside 24-hours and we call roll call of all the names of the men and women who are documented POW/MIA from New Jersey. We call their names, rank and serial numbers, and the date they went missing.”

“On the hour, we call one-hundred-eleven names and we ring the Ascension Bell twenty-one times in honor of their lives, and their service. The Ascension Bell was our newest addition last year, and it’s exclusive to the All Veterans Memorial.”

The memorial has a designated area called the Remembrance Wall. “We have replicas of the dog tags of all the POW/MIAs, and they are displayed at the memorial wall. For accuracy, we follow the Department of Defense listings. We go as far back as World War I to account for missing veterans.”

A visit to the All Veterans Memorial will leave many with a sense of sadness for the lives cut short by war. But there is also a sense of honor for their bravery, service, and commitment, these men and women have earned.

The All Veterans Memorial is hosting its fifth annual National POW/MIA 24 Vigil on September 17/18, 2021.

For more information info@allveteransmemorial.org