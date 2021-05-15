Mount Olive’s Lee Rouson Urges Adolescents to “Move Your Chains”

By Steve Sears

Former New York Giants running back, Lee Rouson, recalls the words spoken to him almost 35 years ago by then-Big Blue defensive coordinator, Bill Belichick.

“Lee, there are no shortcuts. So why are we trying to take them?’ he said. And that has stayed with me in my life. Because having that knowledge, right, and then just living my life, I realized there are, surely, no shortcuts. That (Belichick’s statement) is like money, like someone gave me a million dollars and I put it in my bank account, and anytime I want to make a withdrawal, I make a withdrawal because it’s in my bank.”

“That’s one of the things I try to teach kids, that you’ve got to make deposits into the bank account of your heart.”

Rouson has taken no shortcuts with the development phase of “Move Your Chains,” a new initiative company the Mount Olive resident has founded and of which he serves as Executive Principal. It may have its official beginnings in 2019, but the true genesis dates back to when Rouson worked for the Mount Olive school system.

“It actually started with my masters, my MBA program,” he says of his studies at Southern New Hampshire University. “That’s where it was created: in my studies and in my entrepreneurial work. And the concentration was in workplace conflict management. I really wanted to concentrate in that area, because one of the things I’ve learned is that there’s always conflict. Always. I wanted to learn how to manage and mitigate conflict and be able to learn the principles and apply it in the work that I had desire to do.”

He put it to use in the Mount Olive school system in the Magellan program, which he calls “a school inside the regular school.” “The role that I played as an athlete was positive role model, a mentor. So, I created a certain type of curriculum.” The program was three-legged, which took place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On Fridays, in the first of the three years of his programs, he presented “Move Your Chains.” “What I would do is I would bring my 10-yard marker football chains,” he explains, “and I would put it on the stage. In the middle of those 10 yards on the stage, I’d set up a show – I’d stage a show – with couches and pictures. It was like a TV set. I would have my special guest; I had professional football players, I had different other types of models, you know a businessman or woman, actors, singers, teachers, administrative – I had people from a teacher to principal – just different people every week. I would have all different kinds and types of models of people.” He’d ask his guests all the same question: Who are you? It was one of the main topics of “Move Your Chains;” you decide who you are and then you become it. It inspired the students. “Convergence of ideas: decide who you are and be who you are,” Rouson says.

He now plans to use aspects of the program with adolescents. “This program right here,” explains Rouson, “is going to mainly focus on transformation and transition; young kids transitioning from childhood to adolescence. It’s very important, and one of the reasons why it is important is because, pertaining to deciding who you are, is a creative process in your life. This is part of that transitional learning, the transitional processes in our lives. Because so many kids and so many people get caught up in a certain kind of identity, and then when things aren’t going their way, they just give up. They think that’s just who they are right there. And then, inspired by those moments in their life and experiences and situations they’re in, that can lead to addictions, suicide. Those are two of the greatest things, the biggest things, right there. And then, again, of course, just a lifelong tunnel of just negative choices.”

Rouson has introduced “Move Your Chains” first in Sussex County, looking to establish a mentoring relationship with Norwescap, a private, non-profit corporation founded in 1965 which has relationships with the social justice system. “It’s not totally solidified at this point,” Rouson says, “but we are working on it. We’re working towards hopefully working with parents who have been in the social justice system.”

“When I’m working with young kids transitioning into adolescence,” he says, “I’m going to focus on transformation and how to continue to grow and learn in life.”

He faces his task with exuberance. “I’m excited to do this because, again, there are no short cuts.”

For more information, visit www.moveyourchains.com.