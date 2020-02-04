Mt. Olive Township: Think Spring! Garden plots available at the Community Garden at South Branch preserve 

Now entering its seventh year of operation, the Community Garden at South Branch Preserve has plots availabe for the 2020 season, which runs from April 1st through November 30th.

An informational meeting will be held on Wednesday, February 19th at 7 p.m at the Mt. Olive Township public library, 202 Flanders-Drakestown Rd, Flanders, NJ 07836. Free vegetable seeds will be available to interested gardeners, and sign ups for plots may be completed at this time.

“The camaraderie and friendships among the gardeners has been amazing, and the gardeners donated over 350 lbs of excess produce in 2019,” said Barbara McCloskey, the Garden Manager and Membership & Outreach Manager for the Land Conservancy.

The annual membership rate for Mt. Olive Township residents and/or members of The Land Conservancy is $35 per 10’ x10’ plot and $45 for non- residents. There is a one-time irrigation fee of $30 for each plot.

The Community Garden is located at the intersection of Wolfe Road and Route 46 West. It is part of South Branch Preserve, which totals over 200 acres in this location. Preserved by The Land Conservancy and its partners (including Mt. Olive Township) this land was purchased to protect the headwaters of the South Branch of the Raritan River, a drinking water supply source for over 1.5 million New Jersey residents.

The garden is surrounded by fencing, to keep out deer and rodents, including rabbits and groundhogs. A shed is located onsite, which houses some gardening supplies. Gardeners are encouraged to bring their own gardening tools. Water is provided by The Land Conservancy by individual spigots and hoses throughout the garden. Only organic gardening practices are allowed at the Preserve.

For additional information, contact Barbara McCloskey at The Land Conservancy of New Jersey at (973) 541-1010, x14, gardenmanager@tlc-nj.org or visit our website at www.tlc-nj.org.

Founded in 1981, The Land Conservancy of New Jersey is a member supported, non-profit land trust dedicated to preserving and protecting vital natural lands and water resources throughout the State. The Land Conservancy has preserved over 27,000 acres of land and helped towns secure $235 million in county, state, and federal grants for their land conservation projects.

Accredited by the National Land Trust Accreditation Commission in 2009, and reaccredited in 2015, The Land Conservancy of New Jersey has worked with 100 municipalities in 13 counties and is recognized for meeting the highest quality standards for protecting open space, upholding the public trust, and ensuring that their conservation efforts are permanent.

For more information about the work of The Land Conservancy of New Jersey, visit their website www.tlc-nj.org or call (973) 541-1010.