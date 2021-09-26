My Lie Online September 27,2021

|
Morris County Creates Three New Veteran Service Programs
Morris County is expanding programs offered through its Veterans Services Office by creating three new services to address the needs of military personnel returning from Afghanistan and elsewhere.
The initiative was unanimously approved by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners upon the recommendation of Commissioner John Krickus, a Marine Corps veteran. The plan is to support the programs with funds made available to Morris County through the American Rescue Plan Act.
U.S. News & World Report Ranks Caldwell University Among Best Undergraduate Teaching Schools
Caldwell University was recognized for Best Undergraduate Teaching for Regional Universities in the North, and as a Best Value School and a Top Performer on Social Mobility by U.S. News & World Report, which released its 2022 list of top U.S. colleges and universities on Sept. 13.
I Remember Dad: The Encouragement
By Richard Mabey Jr.
From an early age, my father encouraged me to write. I think that he saw that I had a gift, and he did his very best to encourage me to work hard to become a good writer. My father was one of the wisest men whom I have ever known. Yet, he dropped out of school to join the United States Army Air Corps, during World War II. It was a calling that he felt a great conviction about, when his older brother’s Navy ship was sunk, just off the British coast.
OPINION: Rolling Stone Commits ‘Horse Dewormer’ Fraud
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
The liberal reporters on the “misinformation” beat and those “independent fact-checkers” are very aggressive about squashing information about COVID-19 that is either flat-out untrue or opposed to the (sometimes fluctuating) findings of government agencies. Sadly, these so-called guardians of truth aren’t as aggressive about narratives that mock anti-vaccine activists and COVID skeptics.
The obvious case in point is Rolling Stone’s latest fact-mangling embarrassment. They put out a report on Sept. 3 with this tweet: “Gunshot victims left waiting as horse dewormer overdoses overwhelm Oklahoma hospitals, doctor says.”
CCM Rated a Top Community College in NJ by Niche
Niche, a market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families, has put County College of Morris (CCM) high on its 2022 list of the Best Community Colleges in New Jersey, placing CCM within the top two in the state.
Niche utilized data from the U.S. Department of Education, considering such factors as tuition, grades, diversity and alumni earnings, along with student surveys submitted to its site. One student who answered the survey stated, “I had a great experience at County College of Morris. For a community college, it offers a surprising amount of options when it comes to courses and class times.”
‘Shedfest’ Music Festival to be Held Oct. 3 in Bedminster
Celebrate autumn with live music, food trucks, hayrides, a beer tent, cider, games, children’s activities, and more on Sunday, Oct. 3, at “Shedfest,” a new outdoor music festival to benefit Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA), the local nonprofit watershed watchdog.
Shedfest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at RHA’s headquarters, the Fairview Farm Wildlife Preserve at 2121 Larger Cross Road, Bedminster. Four New Jersey bands will be featured: Pyrenesia, Nick Dunbar and Sad Cowboy, Hub Hollow Trio, and Bear Palace.
Boy Scouts from Troop 236 Complete a “Trip of a Lifetime”
Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 236 of Long Valley NJ, bleary-eyed from a short night of sleep, loaded a bus at Our Lady of the Mountain at 3:30 am headed to Newark Airport to embark on a trip of a lifetime to the high-adventure Sea Base camp in the Florida Keys. This brave crew ditched their phones and land-lubber creature comforts in exchange for a bunk on the schooner “Bloody Pirate,” and the promise of exploration and adventure.
Morris County Trains First Class of School Resource Officers
The Morris County Office of Emergency Management (OEM), in partnership with Morris County Sheriff James Gannon and his staff, launched the first Morris County School Resource Officer (SRO) Tactical Emergency Casualty Care Program for Morris County law enforcement officers.
Modern Acupuncture in Florham Park to Host Open Houses
Modern Acupuncture in Florham Park is hosting Open Houses on the following dates:
October 3rd, 12 noon – 4 PM
October 10th, 12 noon – 4 PM
Modern Acupuncture, located at 176 Columbia Turnpike, in the Trader Joe’s shopping center, is part of a new national network, and the Florham Park location is the first location in New Jersey. There are also locations in Manhattan in SoHo and in Staten Island in Tottenville.
NJSFWC is a 2021 New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award Honoree
The New Jersey State Federation of Women’s Clubs of GFWC (NJSFWC) Is proud to be one of the 2021 New Jersey State Governor’s Jefferson Award honorees in the Volunteer Group. Over the years, the NJSFWC club members have come together to support many organizations such as Gilda’s Club, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA NJ), Family Promise, Prevent Child Abuse NJ, and many more.
|
Chester Lions Sponsoring Blood Drive
The Chester Lions Club will sponsor a Blood Drive in partnership with New Jersey Blood Services. The Drive will take place at the Highland Ridge Community Barn located at 100 North Road, Chester, N. J., on Sunday October 3, 2021, from 10:30am until 4:30pm. To schedule an appointment visit : https://nybc.org/newjerseydrive.
OPINION: Dairy Notes: Washington Puts a Dark Past To Rest
BY JAMIE STIEHM
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Jamie Stiehm.
The city starts a new season, after Sept. 11 remembrances. Congress returns from summer recess. In the Capitol press gallery, you hear a bubbly chatter as if we’re going back to school, a new beginning.
Jump Start Your Future with a CCM Apprenticeship in Advanced Manufacturing
Embark on a well-paying career in advanced manufacturing by taking part in paid-on-the-job training through the County College of Morris (CCM) CareerAdvance USA apprenticeship program.
The first step to becoming an apprentice in the CareerAdvance USA program is to take part in a boot camp to learn the basic skills needed for employment in advanced manufacturing.
Morris County & Mendham Township Dedicate Historic Park at Pitney Farms
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined Mendham Township officials, the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and a crowd of residents active in preservation to open the Historic Park at Pitney Farms off Cold Hill Road in the township.
|
New Project Self-Sufficiency Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention
Project Self-Sufficiency announces the October launch of a new workshop and discussion series, “Pizza & PACEs”, designed to facilitate the conversation about issues surrounding Positive & Adverse Childhood Experiences (PACEs). Trauma experts and guest speakers will address the impact of adverse childhood experiences on social, emotional, and cognitive development, and offer tips and strategies for building resiliency.
Photographs may be picked up by a family member, relative, friend or associate by September 30th. St. Francis is in the process of closing their facility at 122 Diamond Spring Road, Denville NJ. Contact the Reception Desk at 973-627-5000 for photograph pick-up arrangements.
Fascinating Program October 6 on Jewish Italy From Sicily to Piedmont
People don’t usually think of European Jews in Italy, but Jewish history in Italy dates back more than 2,000 years, according to Andrea Grover, an adjunct professor of humanities at NYU’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies.
Three CHS Seniors Named 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists
On September 15th, officials of National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC®) announced the names of approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring.
Ida Flood Victim Reunited with Pooches
As the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through New Jersey, St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center came to the aid of people and pets in need throughout the state. On September 2, St. Hubert’s received a panicked call from a woman named Indy who was being evacuated from her flooded apartment in South Bound Brook. Floodwater outside her apartment complex had risen so high, cars were floating in the street.
Middlesex Native Takes Culinary Talents to Sea
Surrogate Darling Named as COANJ Officer and Surrogates Section Chief 2021-2022
Surrogate Heather J. Darling, Esq. was named an Officer of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ). Surrogate Darling has accepted the position of Secretary of the association and was sworn in last evening September 16th at COANJ’s Installation Dinner. Additionally, Surrogate Darling was named the Surrogates Section Chief for 2021-2022.
Marching Mountaineers Debut 2021 Routine at Season Home Opener
The award-winning West Orange High School Marching Mountaineers performed their 2021 routine “SUPER!” at the first home game of the season on Sept. 10.
Drum Major Ayush Narain and second Drum Major Shane Donagher led the musicians and color guard in a fast-paced performance that featured the music of Marvel and DC Comics, including Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Black Panther. Junior James Tibang paid homage to Clark Kent, singing “It’s Not Easy,” by Five for Fighting.
Free Job Training Program for Women Starts in October
Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the next session of its popular employment skills training program, Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW), will launch October 5th. The 16-week HOW Program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction. Curriculum prepares women who have been out of the work force or underemployed to seek entry-level office administrative positions. Classes will operate Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the agency’s campus, located at 127 Mill Street in Newton.
LWV to Sponsor Candidate Night for State and County Elections
The League of Women Voters of Wayne Township will sponsor a Candidates Forum on Wednesday, September 29 at the Wayne Township Municipal Chambers, 475 Valley Road, Wayne. The forum for New Jersey State Senate and Assembly from the 40th District will start at 7 pm. Candidates for Passaic County Surrogate will speak at 8 pm, followed by candidates for Passaic County Commissioner from 8:10 pm to 9 pm. The Candidates Forum is open to the public and will be cablecast live on channel 77.
In addition to sponsoring Candidates’ Forums, the League of Women Voters prepares and distributes information about ballot issues. Additional information and Vote by Mail and absentee ballot forms can be found online at www.LWVNJ.org. or by “liking” Wayne LWV on Facebook. The League of Women Voters is nonpartisan and never supports or opposes a candidate or political party.
