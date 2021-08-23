My Life Online August 23, 2021

|
Ways to Use Brick and Stone to Enhance Your Home
(Family Features) Choosing the right materials is an essential step in planning a home remodel or renovation. Options like brick and stone can add style, comfort and beauty to homes.
With a diverse array of colors, textures and sizes to choose from, there are options to suit practically any design aesthetic, whether it’s traditional, contemporary or somewhere in between. Because brick and stone materials provide strength, permanence, sustainability and
beauty, it’s possible to balance function with appearance.
I Remember Dad: Hold Dear, Precious Heritage
By Richard Mabey Jr.
At the end of Mabey Lane, there once was a path in the forest that led to the old foundation of the Mabey Icehouse, that proudly stood beside the still, murky waters of the old Morris Canal. My dad loved to walk this path to the remnants of his precious childhood memories. I am pretty sure that I was six years old, the first time that I walked this path with Dad, to the tow path of the old Morris Canal.
OPINION: The Media’s ‘Spectacular’ Stand Against Prisons
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
The “mainstream media” love to pretend that they represent the sensible middle ground of the ideological spectrum, but any extended look at their coverage reveals that they are incapable of finding an unsuitable extreme on the left. For example, some leftists openly advocate for the end of prisons. Are they questioned for their sanity? No. They’re given platforms for their “poetry.”
On the Aug. 4 episode of “PBS NewsHour,” they celebrated a man named Jorge Antonio Renaud. On the “Latino Rebels” website last year, Renaud explicitly declared, “I’m going to speak about prison abolition, which is the idea that the American criminal justice system is immoral, grounded as it is in punishment and abuse; that it gains sustenance from humans consigned to cages; and that it must be dismantled and replaced by a justice system based in transformative and restorative approaches.”
5 Campus Essentials for College-Bound Students
(StatePoint) College bound this fall? Let this round-up be your guide for a smooth start to the fall semester:
1. Easy reading. Eliminate the need for lugging heavy textbooks between the dorm, the classroom and the library by opting for an eReader. Look for a model offering a large display, tons of storage and a long battery life. Prefer to get studying done on the quad? Be sure to prioritize a glare-free screen.
United Way Invites Women to Play Golf, Help Struggling Residents
Women are invited to network, play golf and have some fun all while helping support United Way of Northern New Jersey’s work across its five-county region. The annual United Way Honey Open Golf Outing will take place on Monday, September 13 at the Farmstead Golf & Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road in Lafayette.
Project Self-Sufficiency Offers Legal Seminars about Landlord-Tenant, Bankruptcy
Project Self-Sufficiency will host free, virtual legal education seminars about Landlord-Tenant law and Bankruptcy on Tuesday, August 24th. Both sessions will take place via Zoom and are open to the public; interested participants are invited to call 973-940-3500 for log-in information.
How Playtime Can Teach Important Values
(StatePoint) Playtime is not only fun, it can also be an opportunity to teach children important values and help them learn to give back. Here are three ideas for infusing a philanthropic mindset into fun.
Eco-Friendly Play
There are a number of ways to promote environmental stewardship through eco-friendly play.
Morris County Offers New Career & Educational Opportunities with Major Expansions of Vocational Technical School and County College of Morris
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners announced a 30 percent expansion of the Morris County Vocational School with a new Career Technical Education Center, while the County College of Morris (CCM) unveiled plans for a new Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science Center. Both projects are designed to provide leading-edge career and educational programs for students and adults alike.
Belonging Begins with Us: Welcoming Week 2021 at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA
The Y is one of the most recognized names in the world. It has an established history of providing resources for not only its members but for the community in general. With more than 44 million foreign-born individuals currently living in the U.S.—more than at any other point in history—it is imperative for the well-being of our communities that all neighbors have opportunities to engage, build mutual understanding and work together to create a better society for all.
William Paterson University to Offer Affordable and Quality Online Undergraduate Degree Programs Aimed at Working Adults
William Paterson University is expanding its portfolio of fully online degree programs to include nine new online bachelor’s degrees beginning in fall 2021. In accordance with the University’s mission of offering an outstanding and affordable education to a diverse traditional and nontraditional student body, these new offerings, part of the University’s WP Online platform, will complement more than 20 existing fully online graduate degree programs in business, education, and healthcare.
Woman’s Club of Morristown Rummage Sale Set for August 26-29
The Woman’s Club of Morristown’s annual Rummage Sale fund-raiser returns after a pandemic hiatus. Shopping hours are Friday, August 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, August 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, August 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Club headquarters, the Dr. Lewis Condict House, 51 South Street, Morristown. There is no entrance fee Friday through Sunday. There will also be a special Preview Event on Thursday evening, August 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. All proceeds support the Club, its charitable programs, and the maintenance of the historic Dr. Condict house. Face coverings must be worn inside the Clubhouse.
County College of Morris to Hold Auditions for Fall Musical and Drama
The County College of Morris (CCM) Department of Music, Performing Arts & Music Technologies will be holding auditions for its fall musical and drama in September.
The fall auditions will begin for the acclaimed drama, “Radium Girls” directed by Professor Michael Donahue. Inspired by a true story, “Radium Girls” tells a fast-moving, engrossing drama of female laborers who were poisoned and killed by their factory’s radium-based paint. This one-act play ranges from 1918 through the 1940s centered on events that take place right here in New Jersey.
Morris County’s 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony to Feature Keynote Remarks from Daughter of Slain FDNY Firefighter
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners is inviting residents of Morris County and beyond to join them Sept. 12, 2021, Sunday, at 6 p.m. to observe the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a special remembrance ceremony at the Morris County 9/11 Memorial on West Hanover Avenue in Parsippany-Troy Hills.
Keynote remarks will be provided by Firefighter Rebecca Asaro, who joined the Fire Department of New York along with three of her brothers in honor of their father, Carl Francis Asaro, one of 343 FDNY members killed on Sept. 11, 2001. He died just a month shy of his 38th birthday.
A Wonderful Breakfast Worth Waking Up For
(Culinary.net) Waking up, no matter how late, can be such a drag. You’re moving slow and cuddled up warm under the blankets. However, your stomach is growling which means eventually you are going to have to arise.
When you do stumble out of bed, it’s time to get the day started with a delicious casserole on your plate. It’s a warm, freshly baked Overnight Apple Cinnamon Fresh Toast Casserole.
OPINION: Two Californias Clash in a Divided House: Pelosi Versus McCarthy
By: Jamie Stiehm
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Jamie Stiehm.
It’s a first in American history: The speaker of the House and the minority leader hail from the same state. But they barely speak.
Two Californias dwell and dominate in the House of Representatives. The party leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., live in diametrically opposed worlds within the same state: the blue coastal liberals versus the rural inland “empire,” largely red.
The Center for Contemporary Art Offers Fall In-Person Art Classes for Adults, Teens & Children
The Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to offer in-person art classes and workshops this fall for adults, teens and children beginning September 13. Select classes will be offered in a virtual or hybrid format. Classes and workshops are offered for artists with all levels of expertise in a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, pastel, watercolor, drawing, and ceramics.
Rally the Crowd with a Masterful Game Day Menu
Photo Contest Celebrates Lake Hopatcong
As a natural, recreational, and community resource, there’s lots to love about Lake Hopatcong. To celebrate New Jersey’s largest lake, the Lake Hopatcong Foundation is holding a “Lake Your Best Shot!” 2021 photo contest through the month of August.
