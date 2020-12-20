My Life Online December 21, 2020

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue December 28, Deadline Wednesday December 23
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
I Remember Dad: The Old Saturday Afternoon Picnics
By Richard Mabey Jr.
From the time I was six years old, I remember all through the Spring, Summer and early Fall, there always being two or three picnics a month in the big open field behind my house. The back field was well over an acre in size. Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Summer of 1969: The Journal
By Richard Mabey Jr.
The core truth of “The Summer of 1969” is referenced by the day to day journal that I wrote when I was 15 years old, that very summer. My old diary was one of those hard cover book formats that they sold in the old Woolworth’s. My mom had given me the diary for Christmas. By the grace of the good Lord, I did save my old diaries. I thought a lot about it and decided, from here on in, to be even more true to the format of my old hand-written diary.. READ MORE
|
Make Small Holiday Celebrations Special with a Fresh Menu
(Family Features) Holiday festivities with immediate family members or just a few friends rather than larger gatherings may feel different than normal, but you can make the most of the situation with these tips to add intimacy and special meaning to celebratory moments:
* Use special dishes, glassware and linens to convey the tone of the celebration. READ MORE
|
Whippanong Library Receives $5,300 Grant from Bayer Fund
Whippanong Library announced that it received a grant for $5,300 from Bayer Fund which will be used for school-age children’s STEM programs. READ MORE
|
Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering Mom’s Love for Animals
By Richard Mabey Jr.
From the time that I was a little boy till just a few days before her passing, my Mom showed a most endearing and affectionate love for animals. Over the years, we had seven dogs: a German shepherd, a beagle, a collie, and four Shetland sheep dogs. Over the years, we had dozens of cats. READ MORE
|
Hackettstown Medical Center Auxiliary Hosts Teleconference Meetings
Hackettstown Medical Center Auxiliary is continuing to meet by Teleconferencing being they are unable to meet in person during this Pandemic. READ MORE
|
Opinion: Rebutting the Myth of White Superiority
By way of introduction: Tommy Tuberville is the new Republican U.S. senator from Alabama.
|
CCM Data Analytics Students Take Part in National Conferences
Thomas Ortega, of Randolph, a mathematics major at County College of Morris (CCM), recently gained some significant recognition when he presented his research as part of a poster session at the Advanced Technological Education National Science Foundation (ATE-NSF) Conference. READ MORE
|
New Head Start Early Learning Center Opens in Morris County Facility
The Morris County Freeholders and leaders of the Head Start Community Program of Morris County were joined by state Sen. Anthony Bucco, Assemblywoman Aura Dunn and other local officials at the dedication of a new, expanded Parsippany Township home for Head Start’s early education and childcare services for needy families. Read More
|
5 Ways COVID-19 Changed Our Daily Drive
(BPT) – It is an indisputable fact that the COVID-19 pandemic changed a lot about our daily lives, including our relationships with our vehicles. While Hankook Tire’s latest Gauge Index found that 60% of Americans are driving every day, as opposed to only 19% in April 2020, many of our habits behind the wheel have shifted in light of everything this year put in front of us. Read More
|
|
|
|
Preschool Advantage Recognizes the Learning Garden Academy for Excellence in Education
Preschool Advantage, a local nonprofit, honored the Learning Garden Academy, a preschool in Pine Brook, with its annual Golden Acorn Award, which recognized the school for its outstanding achievements in preschool education. Read More
|
Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List
(Family Features) Before you can hang the stockings by the chimney with care, you have to figure out how you’re going to stuff them. Nearly every family has a different approach, but practical presents that match the personality of the recipient is almost always a winning strategy for filling out your loved ones’ stockings. READ MORE
|
Festive and Flavorful Holiday Snacks
(Family Features) The holidays are filled with delicious food – from indulgent breakfasts to decadent desserts – but snacks can get overlooked. Spice up this holiday season with festive snacks that are perfect for a quick on-the-go bite or a taste of your favorite holiday dessert. READ MORE
|
Add Memorable Meaning to Holiday Mornings
(Family Features) Of all the traditions that make the holiday season truly special, there’s one that often stands above the rest by bringing loved ones to the table: food. This year, despite all the unknowns that’ll likely make the festivities different than ever before, you can bring your family together with recipes that add that special feeling back to time spent celebrating. READ MORE
|
Opinion: Media Make Mountain of ‘Dr. Jill’ Molehill
BY TIM GRAHAM
The pro-Biden media is obsessing over the tiniest kerfuffle imaginable. Jill Biden likes to be addressed as “Dr. Jill,” based on the doctorate in education she got in 2007. We’ve known about her insistence on this appellation since at least 2009, because servile journalists often indulge it. READ MORE
|
Add Fruity Flavor and Fun to Holiday Desserts
(Family Features) Making the holiday season special is an important tradition for many families, and it’s likely to take on heightened importance this year with gatherings, celebrations and festivities taking on a different look than years past. READ MORE
|
Saint Clare’s Health Launches a New Online Series: Let’s Talk Health
Saint Clare’s Health announces a new online series, “Let’s Talk Health,” beginning on Thursday, January 7 at 7 pm, which will provide the community with accurate, reliable, and current information on COVID, Vaccines, and COVID-Related Health Issues. READ MORE
|
This new Alexa feature allows families to safely care for loved ones at a distance
(BPT) – This year, more Americans are providing ongoing caregiving, with many having started their role as caregiver since the COVID-19 outbreak or providing care specifically because of the pandemic. Read More
|
Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. Announces State Database for Newly Elected Officials
Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi, Esq. advises that “Newly elected officials, including those selected to fill a vacancy in an elective public office for the remainder of a term, are now required to file personal data on a newly established database, no later than 21 days after the individual has been certified as elected to an elective office in this State.” C.19:3-4.1. Read More
|
Purnell School Student and Faculty Delegates to Attend Nais Diversity, Leadership and People of Color Conferences
Purnell School, the only college preparatory boarding and day school for motivated girls in grades 9-12 who learn differently, announced six student delegates will participate for the first time in the National Association of Independent School (NAIS) Student Diversity and Leadership Conference (SDLC), taking place virtually December 1-4, 2020. Additionally, eleven faculty members will attend the 2020 NAIS People of Color Conference (PoCC) taking place online from November 30-December 4, 2020 Read More
|
Budgeting for pets: How to prepare for ongoing and unexpected expenses
(BPT) – Sixty-seven percent of U.S. households own a pet, or about 85 million families, according to the American Pet Products Association (APPA). This number is poised to increase because many households have added pets during the pandemic, helping aid in the physical and emotional well-being of families nationwide. Read More
|