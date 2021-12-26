My Life Online December 27, 2021

By Richard Mabey Jr.

One of the most precious things that my dear mother taught me, was to find the joy and splendor in the simplest moments in life. One fine example is when we would go to a store and Mom would bring our Shetland Sheepdog, Foxy, with us. A fair number of stores in Central Florida will allow shoppers to bring their pups into the store with them.

As soon as we found a parking place, I would get a carriage and then place two or three blankets on the flooring of the carriage. Then, gently lift Foxy from the backseat and ever so gently place her into the carriage. It was such a funny thing. Foxy would look up to me, with a kind of smile on her face. Foxy simply loved to take a ride in the carriage and visit a store. In many ways, it was kind of a Disney World ride for her.