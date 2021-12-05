My Life Online December 6, 2021

|
December 6, 2021
Morris County Documents Soldiers & Sailors of the “Splendid Little War” & More
The Feb. 15, 1898 explosion that sank the U.S.S. Maine in Havana Harbor, Cuba killed 268 of its crew and sparked hostilities between
Spain and the United States, which had long supported revolts in Cuba and the Philippines to break from Spanish rule.
“Remember the Maine” became a call to arms in the Spanish-American War, and Morris County residents were among the heroes and casualties of a series of conflicts that began in Cuba and continued into the Philippines years later. Morris County’s Office of Planning and Preservation has compiled a growing list of those soldiers and sailors, and hopes to fill in many blanks on their history, as well as find others who served.
Warm Up with Classic Comfort Foods
(Family Features) With plenty of cold-weather events and gatherings to celebrate alongside loved ones, one classic way to warm up the crowd is hot, comforting food. Soups, chili, casseroles, stews and more provide perfect ways to shake off the chill that comes with the season.
I Remember Dad: Remembering Dad’s Role as Chief Camera Operator
By Richard Mabey Jr.
One of my dearest and most cherished memories of time spent with my beloved father, centers upon the era of producing the television talk show, Cross-Talk. The weekly television show first aired in 1993 and ran through 1998. It was shown on the Cable Television Network of New Jersey that was headquartered in Trenton.
I had the high honor of hosting Cross-Talk with Reverend Melvin Travis. Reverend Travis is now a Minister at the River of Life Church in Long Valley. In 1996, Cross-Talk won the Best Talk Show award from the Cable Television Network of New Jersey.
West Orange High School Junior Recognized for 2021 New Jersey School Board Student Keynote Speech
West Orange High School junior Maura Baker had the unique opportunity to deliver the student keynote opening speech at the 2021 New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) Virtual Workshop, held Oct. 26-28.
Baker is the second WOHS student elected to the New Jersey Association of Student Councils (NJASC) as a State Board of Education (SBOE) Student Representative. She becomes a non-voting member but will have the opportunity to raise awareness for important issues impacting students from across New Jersey.
Holiday Fine Art Boutique at Laurelwood Arboretum
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum will welcome holiday shoppers to a two-day Holiday Fine Art Boutique on Saturday, December 11 and Sunday, December 12 from 11 am to 4 pm at the Knippenberg Center for Education, Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive West in Wayne. The boutique will feature unique gifts including small sculptures, paintings, ornaments and other bespoke items. Starting at noon on Saturday, guest artist Barbara Corcoran Clark will inscribe her handmade holiday ornaments with the names of gift recipients.
The Holiday Boutique will be hosted by Scott A. Broadfoot of the Broadfoot and Broadfoot Gallery in Boonton, NJ. Scott is curator of A Sculpture Trail, an ongoing project at Laurelwood Arboretum. A portion of the proceeds from the Holiday Boutique will be donated to Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum.
Centenary University’s Jesslyn Bryk-Lucy, D.V.M., Selected Veterinarian of the Year
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Nov. 30, 2021— Jesslyn Bryk-Lucy, D.V.M., Centenary University’s resident veterinarian and assistant professor of equine studies, has been named Veterinarian of the Year by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl®). The honor places Dr. Bryk-Lucy among the world’s best equine veterinarians in therapeutic riding.
A nonprofit membership organization for therapeutic riding and other equine-assisted services, PATH Intl® selected Dr. Bryk-Lucy from a pool of veterinarians who had won regional Veterinarian of the Year awards earlier this year. Dr. Bryk-Lucy had previously been honored in Region 2, an area encompassing New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC, as well as Scandinavia, Europe, and the Middle East. PATH Intl® includes 11 regions in North America, South and Central America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific Islands.
MISS AMERICA DOUBLES SCHOLARSHIP AMOUNT DURING RECORD-SETTING 100TH ANNIVERSARY COMPETITION
Miss America Organization to Award $100,000 to New Miss America Winner
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (December 1, 2021) – With the Miss America competition just days away, the Miss America Organization is proud to announce that it will award a record-setting amount in scholarships in support of women achieving their lives’ goals and future aspirations. For the first time in history, the 100th Anniversary Miss America will not only take home the coveted crown but also receive $100,000 in scholarships when she wins the Centennial competition, which is scheduled for Dec. 12-16 at Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort in Uncasville, Conn.
This year’s Miss America will receive a $50,000 scholarship increase through a donation from Ryan and Shawntel Smith Wuerch. Shawntel Smith served as Miss America 1996, and dedicates this gift to her mother, Karen Smith. This generous contribution along with donations from the Century Club members will bring the total scholarship award for Miss America to $100,000, doubling the amount awarded in previous years.
Hearty, Wholesome Winter Meals
(Family Features) Seeking comfort from the cold in the form of a wholesome meal is a perfect way to cap off a day with loved ones. During the winter months when brisk temperatures chill you to the bone, warming up with hearty dishes at the family table can bring everyone together.
* Full of seasonal flavors with top-notch taste, Pecan-Crusted Pork Tenderloin offers a delicious main course you don’t have to feel guilty about. This easy yet elegant entree puts a unique spin on a dinnertime staple thanks to a crunchy pecan crust.
* With cheddar and ricotta cheeses, sour cream and cavatappi noodles, this Mac and Cheese with Pecan Breadcrumbs is an extra creamy, creative twist on the kid-friendly classic. Pair this family favorite with the pork tenderloin for an easy weeknight combination that little ones can help with in the kitchen by stirring together the cheesy goodness.
A Friendly Reminder of Veterans Events in December
We are 17 days away from Wreaths Across America Day and we would love to see you at one of our convoy stops or Arlington National Cemetery!
Tuesday, December 7th will be the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor
Saturday, December 11 7:07 AM Sunrise Service at West Quoddy Headlight*, Lubec, MAINE
Breakfast Served at Sue’s Conscook Bay Cafe
1:00-3:00 PM History and Hospitality House Open House, Columbia Falls
Madison Area Gift Checks Make Great Gifts
Madison Area Chamber Gift Checks are the Perfect Gift for this Holiday Season.
The Madison Area Chamber of Commerce would like to remind us that Madison Gift Checks are a great gift for teachers, coaches, friends, family…anyone.
MPAC to Hold Holiday Food Drive
Mayo Performing Arts Center is holding a food drive this holiday season with all donations going to nourish.NJ.
Patrons attending events in December are encouraged to donate non-perishable food items and personal care items at shows. Donations may also be dropped off at the box office during regular business hours (10 am – 6 pm Mon-Sat.).
Current needs include: flip top cans of soup, microwaveable meals (like mac and cheese in a cup), canned chicken and tuna, low sugar cereals, oatmeal packets, warm winter hats and gloves, and shampoo, body wash and other toiletries.
nourish.nj provides nutritious meals in a warm, safe and caring environment, free of charge, no questions asked, to anyone who comes seeking nourishment. As part of its hospitality, nourish.nj also encourages and assists our guests in accessing community resources, services and educational programs.
Board of Trustees at County College of Morris Elect Officers
The County College of Morris (CCM) Board of Trustees held its annual reorganization meeting on November 16 and elected its officers.
Elected were Jeffrey M. Advokat, Esq. as chair; George J. Milonas as vice chair; Jack N. Frost, Esq. as treasurer; and Dr. Barbara L. Hadzima as secretary.
Appointed to the CCM Board of Trustees by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners were Devanshu L. Modi, Esq. and Cathleen M. Paugh.
Continuing their service on the board are George E. Dredden III, Lauren C. Inganamort, Paul R. Licitra, Morris County Interim Executive County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Timothy J. Purnell and Dr. Joseph S. Weisberg.
Festive Holiday Gifts for Pets
(Family Features) Spreading holiday cheer with loving gifts is a tradition for many people, and families often include their pets in the fun to make those happy moments even brighter. Festive apparel, toys, treats and more can help pet parents show appreciation to their animal friends throughout the season.
From dogs and cats to reptiles, guinea pigs and other lovable pets, a retailer like PetSmart has gift ideas that can delight pets of all shapes and sizes. Plus, with the option to “buy now, pay later” through Afterpay, pet parents have more flexible payment options when shopping online or in stores.
Make Safety a Priority for Holiday Travel
(Family Features) As more and more Americans hit the road and return to traveling for the holidays, concerns around road safety are top of mind.
Nearly half of Americans (47%) plan to travel in the next six months, including 51% with plans to travel for Christmas, according to a survey by 3M. A majority (76%) plan to travel by car, but more than a third of travelers are as concerned about road safety as they are about contracting COVID-19.
“Especially after spending an extended period closer to home, many people are likely to have some trepidation about getting back out on the road,” said automotive expert Lauren Fix, “The Car Coach” and 3M spokesperson. “Being conscious of issues like visibility and distracted driving are important ways to protect yourself and your passengers.”
Home Cleaning Hacks for Fall
(Family Features) Cooler fall temperatures mean you’re likely to spend more time indoors. Taking time to spruce up inside and out can make you more comfortable and give you peace of mind that your home is tidy, clean and prepared to weather the months ahead.
Tidy Outdoor Spaces
Before stashing your lawn care equipment, give your home and landscape some end-of-season attention. Use a power washer to clean lawn furniture and store it away from the elements or use covers to protect it. Clean out gutters and remove debris from flower beds to encourage proper drainage.
Managing Cold and Flu Season
(Family Features) As temperatures drop, the risk of illness – including cold and flu – rises. It can be easy to mistake the flu for a common cold since many of the symptoms are the same, but muscle aches, cough, fever, headaches and sore throat are some of the more common signs you may be suffering from the flu, which tends to come on quicker than a cold.
In fact, a random, double-opt-in OnePoll survey of 2,005 Americans commissioned by Mucinex found sore throat pain to be one of the top three most debilitating symptoms along with fever and migraine.
While there’s no way to ensure you and your family members won’t get sick, there are steps you can take to reduce the chances.
Add Cheer to the Holidays with Cheesy Plant-Based Appetizers
(Family Features) Reconnecting with family and friends over the holidays means food takes center stage. Perhaps nothing says “happy holidays” quite like a plate of seasonal appetizers. Make your traditional recipes extra special this year with a plant-based twist that starts with cheese.
Holiday plant-based cheese dishes combine cheesiness that people love with fresh vegetables so your hors d’oeurve tray can be enjoyed by everyone no matter their lifestyle or dietary needs. Start holiday eating with a batch of Vegan Stuffed Mushrooms loaded with a colorful assortment of vegetables like onions, zucchini, tomatoes and spinach, and generously topped with plant-based cheese shreds to make an especially cheesy, indulgent and satisfying snack.
