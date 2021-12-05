My Life Online December 6, 2021

Morris County Documents Soldiers & Sailors of the “Splendid Little War” & More

The Feb. 15, 1898 explosion that sank the U.S.S. Maine in Havana Harbor, Cuba killed 268 of its crew and sparked hostilities between

Spain and the United States, which had long supported revolts in Cuba and the Philippines to break from Spanish rule.

“Remember the Maine” became a call to arms in the Spanish-American War, and Morris County residents were among the heroes and casualties of a series of conflicts that began in Cuba and continued into the Philippines years later. Morris County’s Office of Planning and Preservation has compiled a growing list of those soldiers and sailors, and hopes to fill in many blanks on their history, as well as find others who served.