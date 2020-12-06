My Life Online December 7, 2020

|
|
|
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: The Precious Gift
By Richard Mabey Jr.
The Summer of 1999 was a most stressful and difficult time for me. I had left the big telecommunications company that I had worked at, as a writer in their Public Relations Department, for over 12 years. I was now working as a proofreader, occasionally actually writing ad copy, for a large ad agency. The work was fast paced and very demanding. I had wondered, deep in my heart, if I had done the right thing by leaving the phone company..Read More
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Summer of 1969: Remembering My Kind Teacher
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Throughout the month of July, every Wednesday and Saturday morning, my dear mom drove me to the YMCA in Paterson, for swimming lessons to help me to earn the coveted Swimming Merit Badge. READ MORE
|
Record Number of Families Enjoy Thanksgiving Feast Courtesy of Generous Community
More than 450 Sussex County families will be able to enjoy a Thanksgiving turkey with all the trimmings this year, thanks to the generosity of local businesses, churches and individuals who donated voluminous amounts of food for Project Self-Sufficiency participants this November. READ MORE
|
Create a Pet-Friendly Home This Holiday Season
(Family Features) This year, holiday gatherings may look different than celebrations in years past. With traditions and large gatherings up in the air, pet parents can take some comfort in knowing they can still celebrate with their pets. READ MORE
|
Morris County Honors Historic Preservation Board Members As Their Terms Expire
The Morris County Board of Freeholders have issued special resolutions of honor to four members of the Morris County Historic Preservation Trust Fund Review Board whose terms expired this week, including one member who has been on the board since its inception. READ MORE
|
Mendham Author’s Debut Novel Getting Rave Reviews
It’s the dream of every writer, especially those writing a novel: to see it in print, and then get positive reviews.
READ MORE
|
Opinion: Giving Thanks and Maintaining Perspective, Even in a Pandemic
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
Every Thanksgiving, we make a conscious effort to give thanks. READ MORE
|
Accelerate Your Holiday Gift List with Adventure
(Family Features) Nearly everyone on your gift list may need a little revving up this year. Bringing a smile or much-needed dose of adventure is an easy way to leave a lasting impression this holiday season – especially with these gift ideas. READ MORE
|
Savory Cheese Balls: A Savory Way to Start Holiday Celebrations
(Culinary.net) It’s the holiday season and your family can feel the cheer as loved ones fill their appetizer plates and excitement fills the air as gifts are being placed beneath the tree. Read More
|
The Artists’ Spotlight Saturday December 12th at 7pm via Zoom
Eight multi-talented Artists will be sharing their original work. There will be a Reception/Q & A afterwards giving audience members the opportunity to get to know them further. The Zoom Meeting will be hosted by The Kinnelon Library. By registering you will receive the Zoom Meeting information along with all the event reminders and the Program for the evening via email. Make new acquaintance and discover some unique gift ideas. It will be a fun and entertaining evening. Visit the Kinnelon Library Adult Programs on their website at www.kinnelonlibrary.org or call 973-838-1321 to sign up.
|
Self-Care Strategies to Help Stay Healthy This Holiday Season
(Family Features) With the COVID-19 pandemic added to the typical cold and flu season, many Americans are wondering what they can do to protect themselves and others this holiday season and how to respond if they get sick. Read More
|
Staff. of Long Horn Steak House in Budd Lake
|
Community Comes Together to Deliver 150 Thanksgiving Meals
For the past 4 years, Mary Lalama, her husband, Joe Nicastro and their children rent the senior center in Mt. Olive and provide a free Thanksgiving dinner to seniors who are alone and anyone who is in need. This year due to Covid they could not do a sit down dinner, so they decided to do home deliveries. READ MORE
|
MORRISTOWN COLONIAL NATION TO HOST FIRST-EVER VIRTUAL MORRISTOWN HIGH SCHOOL ALL CLASS REUNION
Morristown High School alumni have a strong sense of pride and community spirit. At this time when so many people are looking to connect, Morristown Colonial Nation today announced its first-ever Virtual Morristown High School All Class Reunion. READ MORE
|
A Main Dish for Busy Weeknights
(Culinary.net) Main dishes can sometimes be a challenge for the average home chef. Whether you’re looking for something healthy and filling for a family of five or just cooking up something mouthwatering for a couple to share, it can seem difficult to manage. READ MORE
|
Opinion: The News That Biden Voters Didn’t Know
BY TIM GRAHAM
Journalists have strongly slanted the “news” during the Trump era in order to destroy Donald Trump’s presidency, and to destroy it early if possible. Their actions betray that they feel they have important and influential platforms from which they can and should run America in between elections. The voters can have a say for about two weeks every two years. READ MORE
|
Morris County Launches “Signs of Suicide” Program for School Districts
The Morris County Board of Freeholders have collaborated with the Mental Health Association of Essex and Morris to introduce a universal, school-based suicide prevention program for middle and high school aged students who may be feeling stress and isolation during the current COVID-19 restrictions. READ MORE
|
Make Raisins Part of Your Holiday Spread
(Family Features) Planning your holiday menu? Dried cranberries are an ingredient found in many classic holiday recipes, but what you may not know is that they are packed with added sugars. READ MORE
|
Dover Sailor named Warfighter of the Week serving aboard U.S. Navy warship
U.S. Navy Capt. Randy Peck, right, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), awards Operations Specialist 2nd Class Michael Corona, from Dover, N.J., as the Warfighter of the Week during a ceremony held in the ship’s in-port cabin, in Norfolk, Va, Nov. 18, 2020. Read More
|
Smart Holiday Gift Ideas
(Family Features) Many of the season’s most popular gift ideas can generally be classified as “tech.” From smartphones and gaming systems to digital photo frames and smart home devices, tech junkies and technophobes alike can delight in the options available to help enhance daily routines and make tasks easier. Read More
|
Worshiping Virtually during Advent at the Packanack Community Church
Amid this COVID pandemic, the Packanack Community Church in Wayne has had to reimagine their holiday traditions. While Christmas is customarily a time of gathering with loved ones, they have made the hard decision to worship virtually for all their services, including those on Christmas Eve. Read More
|