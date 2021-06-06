My Life Online Issue June 7, 2021

|
Assemblywoman Dunn Speaks to an EMS Civics Class
June 12 Motorcycle Run to Benefit Raritan Headwaters
Love to ride your motorcycle along the picturesque country roads of the upper Raritan River watershed region?
If so, you’re invited to join the 18th “Ride for the River,” a motorcycle run on Saturday, June 12, to raise funds to support the conservation mission of Raritan Headwaters Association (RHA).
OPINION: Victory for the Santorum Squashers
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Rick Santorum’s gig as a CNN contributor came to an abrupt halt on May 22. Leftists on Twitter finally found a pretext for their crusade to rid CNN of this turbulent conservative. The former senator suggested in an April 23 speech that America’s founding documents didn’t draw on Native American culture.
The final straw was a designated apology tour of sorts on Chris Cuomo’s show on May 3. Santorum explained that he didn’t mean to disparage the Native Americans, but nothing was going to stop the steamroller.
AAUW Greater Wayne Area Branch Awards Scholarships
The Greater Wayne Area branch of AAUW has awarded $2500 scholarships to two women pursuing Bachelor’s degrees at area colleges and universities.
Laurelwood Arboretum’s Sculpture Trail Welcomes ‘Pi in the Sky III’
‘Pi in the Sky III,’ a stainless steel sculpture that stands more than 17 feet high, has joined 11 other works of art on display at Laurelwood Arboretum. The monumental piece was created by Micajah Bienvenu, known for twisting and turning steel into glittering sculptures. His work combines technology with traditional, large-scale design and fabrication. “With its emphasis on curves, lines and seams, my work has been described as 3-D abstract paintings,” Bienvenu said.
Add Mediterranean Flair to Your Dinner Table
(Family Features) During the past year, many people have missed the opportunity to travel and experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the world, but it’s easy to explore other cultures and cuisines by experimenting in the kitchen.
I Remember Dad: A Summertime Saturday Afternoon, in 1950, at the A&P
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In June of 1950, my Mom began working in the Bakery Department at the A&P Grocery Store in Boonton. Mom was all of 17 years old and had just completed her junior year at Boonton High School. Mom was an apprentice baker. Back then the A&P was noted for its fresh baked bread and pastries. I hold a grand gratitude to whoever was my Mom’s boss and taught Mom how to bake, oh so well. For my Mom baked homemade biscuits and bread, pretty much every day of the week, when I was a boy growing up in Old Lincoln Park.
Doctors Answer Patient Questions About COVID Vaccination
CCM Celebrates Class of 2021 with a Graduate Walk and Virtual Ceremony
Graced with a warm spring day, graduates from the Class of 2021 at County College of Morris (CCM) were able to take part in two special celebrations on Friday, May 21, marking their outstanding success in the face of a pandemic and the resulting challenges.
Bosland and Dietz Named 2021 Morris County Scholar-Athletes
The Boonton Historical Society Presents
Blanche Ames Ames (1878-1969) was an artist, an activist, a builder, an inventor, a birth control maverick, and a leader of the woman suffrage movement in Massachusetts.
OPINION: Expanding the Child Tax Credit Ignores Historical Precedent
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
marketing is everything in politics. It explains why a tax credit that benefits 90% of American families with kids — some of them with income higher than $400,000 — is marketed as an anti-poverty measure. But in politics, that marketing is often an illusion that hides the hard consequences of a preferred policy.
With the latest COVID-19 relief package, Congress expanded the child tax credit, increasing the maximum amount a taxpayer could claim from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17 and to $3,600 under age 6.
Chatham High School Students Earn National Awards for Community Service Impact
Chatham High School is delighted to announce 7 students are being recognized by the United Nations Association of the USA (UNA-USA) and InnerView in the fourth Annual National Community Service Awards.
Local Historic Preservation Commissions Recognize Storied Building in Celebration of National Historic Preservation Month
In recognition of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s annual May celebration of America’s history (#TellTheFullStory), the Morristown Historic Preservation Commission and the Morris Township Historic Preservation Commission have selected Glynallyn, one of the remaining intact Gilded Age mansions of Morris Township, for special recognition.
Do You Have What it Takes to be in the Peace Corps?
(StatePoint) Are you an older adult looking for your next big adventure? The Peace Corps is encouraging U.S. adult citizens to volunteer their service abroad to promote world peace and friendship.
While the Peace Corps temporarily suspended volunteer operations at all posts in March 2020 due to COVID-19, the agency is working to return to service and is accepting applications.
Nixon’s Husky Garden Comes to Life
Does a tree grow in Brooklyn? Probably, but a flourishing garden definitely grows at Nixon Elementary School. After COVID and a long winter’s nap, the enclosed courtyard needed a little tending to with flowerbeds being overgrown with weeds and left to settle for too long.
Roxbury Student-Athletes Sign NCAA Division Letters
It’s another great day to be Gael! In the past week, 22 Roxbury High School student-athletes signed letters of intent to compete at the NCAA collegiate level.
5 Ideas for Backyard Fun
(StatePoint) Whether you’re hosting a get together or just want to keep everyone in your household entertained, it’s the best time of year to take the fun outdoors. Check out these five ideas for backyard fun for people of all ages:
Morris County Honors Veterans & Our Fallen in Memorial Day Observance
The Morris County Board of County Commissioners presented their Distinguished Military Service Medals to six veterans at the Morris County Annual Memorial Day Observance ceremony on the Morris County Courthouse lawn in Morristown, where honors also were delivered by state legislators and Congressional representatives.
