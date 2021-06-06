My Life Online Issue June 7, 2021

OPINION: Expanding the Child Tax Credit Ignores Historical Precedent

BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY

Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.

marketing is everything in politics. It explains why a tax credit that benefits 90% of American families with kids — some of them with income higher than $400,000 — is marketed as an anti-poverty measure. But in politics, that marketing is often an illusion that hides the hard consequences of a preferred policy.

With the latest COVID-19 relief package, Congress expanded the child tax credit, increasing the maximum amount a taxpayer could claim from $2,000 per child to $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17 and to $3,600 under age 6.