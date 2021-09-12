My Life Online Issue September 13, 2021

Cherished Memories of Another Time, Another Place: Remembering the Dedicated Editor

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Author’s Note: Please note that I changed the name of the advertising agency. Also, I changed Thomas McAndrews name.

In January of 1998, I began working in the Editorial Department of Epstein Advertising Agency in Morristown, New Jersey. I was 44 years old and had recently left a long-term job in the Public Relations Department of a large telecommunications corporation. It was a small advertising agency, which was owned and managed by the Epstein family. My boss was an older, Irish gentleman by the name of Thomas McAndrews.