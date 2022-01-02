My Life Online January 3, 2022

|
I Remember Dad: The Seesaw
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Mr. Thomas Crooks Sr. served as a dedicated Assistant Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 170 from early Spring of 1967 through the Fall of 1971. He was a good man, a fine scout leader, and held a great love of camping and hiking. His son, Tom Jr., shared his father’s love for the great outdoors and was in scouting for the entire time that his father had served as a scout leader.
Free Online Class:
Jewish Perspectives On Freedom
Rabbi Steven Bayar, rabbi emeritus of Congregation B’nai Israel in Millburn, will lead an insightful three-part series at 1 p.m. on Thursdays, Jan. 13, 20, and 27, via Zoom. The series, titled “Jewish Perspectives on Freedom,” is coordinated by the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), West Morris Section Our Jewish World program, co-chaired by Ilene Dorf Manahan and Melanie Levitan, both of Morristown. The program is free and open to the public.
5 Easy Ways to Enhance Digestive Health
(Family Features) As your social schedule picks up steam and you attend more social gatherings and celebrations, you may find yourself with an unexpected issue: digestive troubles. Problems like this can have a negative impact on your overall wellness, so it’s important to make healthy digestion a priority.
According to Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of how to live long and be healthy, the health of the digestive system is the core of optimum health. Ayurvedic medicine asserts the digestive system is based on the strength and balance of its Agni (fire), which enables the body to absorb, digest and assimilate food. The teachings suggest an imbalanced Agni creates undigested residues, which form toxins that create imbalances and can lead to disease.
Make Mealtime Easy with Simple Ingredients
(Family Features) Maintaining healthy habits and managing schedules for the entire family is often easier said than done. When you’re strapped for time, look for food and ingredients with versatility that allow you to balance nutrition with flavor.
Plan Ahead by Meal Prepping
Start by looking at recipes that highlight ingredients you have on hand. Meal prepping allows you to plan for a week of healthier choices and think creatively about using the same bulk ingredients in multiple ways – stretching your grocery budget while eliminating food waste.
I Remember Mom: The Precious Gift of Flowers
By Richard Mabey Jr.
There is immense, powerfully positive energy that abounds in flowers. They are a most wonderful source of upliftment. They are, in all so many ways, an outer manifestation of the love that abideth in thy human heart.
My sister, Patti, and I would often buy flowers for Mom. Looking back though, sometimes I think we should have bought even more flowers for Mom. They meant all so much to her. They would bring a smile to her face and a song to her heart. I’d give up my entire comic book collection to be able to hand Mom just one more bouquet of flowers.
Warm Up Winter with Comforting Classics
(Family Features) Whipping up family favorites all winter long is a perfect activity to keep loved ones warm in the kitchen while avoiding the bitter chill outdoors. Delicious, heartwarming snacks offer a simple and savory way to bring everyone in from the cold while enjoying comforting flavors together.
Lean on beloved ingredients like go-to RAG⁄ sauces when it’s time to come together for quick bites. The possibilities are nearly endless with delicious recipes using classics like the RAG⁄ Old World Style Traditional or RAG⁄ Simply Traditional options.
Hearty flavors can take away the chill of winter in recipes like Snowman Pizza Bombs, Polenta Bites and Baked Tomato Goat Cheese Dip. Easy to make and fun to create together, these simple snacks are perfect for a cold afternoon spent together in the kitchen or watching a family-movie marathon.
Build a Better-for-You Menu in 2022
Family Features) Committing to healthier habits in the new year often starts in the kitchen. Adding better-for-you recipes to your arsenal is the start of a more nutrition-focused lifestyle, and whether you’re a true home chef or just learning the basics, these dishes can be the gateway to a healthier you.
From fresh spins on family night and quick solutions in a pinch to homemade lunches and satisfying salads, consider these delicious and nutritious ways to enhance your homemade meals in 2022.
Visit Culinary.net to find more health-conscious recipe ideas.
(Family Features) The winter months provide many occasions to celebrate, and no celebration is complete without tasty treats. A perfect partner for a broad variety of flavors, popcorn is a versatile pantry staple that can be served plain or as a better-for-you addition to seasonal snacks.
With no artificial additives or preservatives, light and airy popcorn is naturally low in fat and calories, non-GMO and gluten free, making it a sensible option to satisfy cravings for something savory, sweet and just about every flavor in-between. Plus, whole-grain popcorn has energy-producing carbohydrates and fiber, which can help keep you satisfied longer.
How to Improve Your Financial Health
Family Features) Your financial health is just as important as your physical and mental health. Money affects almost every aspect of your life and can be the determining factor in many of your day-to-day decisions.
Being financially healthy isn’t just about how much money you have in the bank. It also encompasses your financial capability and how you feel about money or how money makes you feel.
By JoAnn Derson
—
* Generally, for every degree you lower your thermostat during heating season, you reduce your energy costs by 3%.
* Just in time for soup season (and my new year’s resolutions), here’s a great fat swap: Drain and rinse 2 cups of white beans and puree with a cup of no-sodium vegetable broth. You can use this as a thickener in place of heavy cream for soups and stews. — JoAnn
* To keep snow off your windshield, use a flannel-backed tablecloth stretched to cover both windshield and wipers. Put it flannel-side to the glass. Then you’ll be able to lift it (and the snow) off your windshield to drive.
* Wondering what winter fruits and vegetables are in season? Here’s a sampling: apples, dates and pears, as well as citrus, like grapefruit, oranges and tangerines. For vegetables, consider endive, bok choy, Brussels sprouts, kale, leeks, mushrooms, parsnips, radicchio, rutabagas, sweet potatoes, turnips, yams and winter squash.
* “Want to keep your pants from creasing on the hanger? Grab an empty paper-towel tube and slit it down the side. When you slip it over the bottom of the hanger, it creates a wide curve for the pants to lie across, and no more crease!” — M.U. in Colorado
* Remember that as temperatures drop and layers of clothing increase, children in a car seat need special consideration. Remove heavy coats before strapping in a small child or baby. Winter wear can compress during an accident, and it interferes with the straps.
Send your tips to Now Here’s a Tip, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803.
(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.
5 Affordable Hobbies to Take Up Today
(StatePoint) Have you ever been reluctant to try a new hobby because you were worried you would spend a lot of money on gear, supplies and other start-up costs only to lose interest?
Here are five great ways to explore hobbies more affordably:
1. Language exchange: Rather than purchase pricey software or attend in-person classes, consider finding a language exchange partner. Take turns conversing in each other’s native tongue and pick up important communication skills — and maybe a friend — along the way.
Reach Your New Year’s Resolutions on a Budget
(StatePoint) Whether your New Year’s Resolutions include eating healthier, exercising more, or devoting more time to self-care, having a plan can help you reach your goals on a budget.
This new year, consider the following tips from the experts at Dollar General:
Healthier Eating
Preparing food that is healthier, tasty and affordable is easier when sticking to recipes and a budget. To help customers make healthier decisions, Dollar General partnered with a registered dietician and nutritionist to create “Better For You” recipes from ingredients available at every Dollar General store. The complete collection can be found at dollargeneral.com, and includes simple, budget-friendly recipes, such as loaded egg muffins, roasted broccoli almondine and secret ingredient brownies, making it easy to whip up something delicious and nutritious at each meal.
6 Service Members Who Went Above and Beyond the Call of Duty
(StatePoint) Each year, the United Service Organizations (USO) honors the heroism of junior enlisted service members with the Service Member of the Year Awards. Service members from each branch of the military are nominated by their command leadership for performing acts of valor that go above and beyond the call of duty.
“These men and women have brought honor to their branch of service and to the country. They exemplified bravery in the face of danger and placed service above self,” says USO president and CEO, J.D. Crouch II.
The Lowdown on Today’s Most Beneficial Skin Care Ingredients
(StatePoint) Have you ever been overwhelmed by the range of skin care products available today or read a word you didn’t understand on the side of packaging? Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3 and one of the more common ingredients in skin care today, may be one of those unfamiliar words you’ve had questions about.
“If you’re confused about niacinamide, it’s not your fault,” says dermatologist, Dr. Michelle Henry. “Often brands will choose one of the many versatile benefits of niacinamide to focus on when marketing a particular product, and this can create confusion. However, it can target many skin concerns.”
How to Ensure Your Child’s Screen Time is Educational and Meaningful
(StatePoint) Did you know that your child’s screen time can be educational, thought-provoking and meaningful? Here’s how to ensure that happens:
• Make educational screen time fun: The best learning apps for kids these days don’t just cover traditional school subjects, they also add creativity, problem-solving and social-emotional skills into the mix. Such tools will help lay the groundwork for a lifelong love of learning. Seek out educational games and content presented in fun and engaging ways.
