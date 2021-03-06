My Life Online March 8 2021

Clean Your Home or Business Morris County Flood Mitigation Program Purchases 80th Property Morris County’s innovative flood mitigation program has purchased its 80th flood-prone property, using a voter-approved county preservation trust fund to obtain flood-threatened homes and permanently restore the properties to open space. The program, which has operated since 2012 through the Morris County Open Space, Farmland, and Historic Preservation Trust, supplements state and federal flood buyouts by helping towns secure flood-prone properties from willing sellers. It is designed to purchase chronically flooded properties and return the land to natural use. Read More The Arc of Warren County Will Hold A Virtual Event in Honor of Developmental Disabilities Month and World Down Syndrome Day on March 19 The Arc of Warren County will be holding a virtual event with Diana Stolfo, Experienced Down Syndrome Self-Advocate, at 3 p.m. on March 19, 2021 in honor of Developmental Disabilities Month and World Down Syndrome Day. Read More DEBRA BURKE REALTOR MAGNOLIA HOME REMODELING The Summer of 1969: Autumn Arrives By Richard Mabey Jr. Late August of 1969 came in a seemingly blink of an eye. By the middle of August, by the grace of the good Lord, I completed the requirements for my Swimming Merit Badge. Lisa Ann was so very proud of me, when she signed the blue merit badge form. I had overcome a major obstacle in my life and accomplished something quite grand and wonderful. Read More Automotive Detailing