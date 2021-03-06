My Life Online March 8 2021

|
Morris County Flood Mitigation Program Purchases 80th Property
Morris County’s innovative flood mitigation program has purchased its 80th flood-prone property, using a voter-approved county preservation trust fund to obtain flood-threatened homes and permanently restore the properties to open space.
The program, which has operated since 2012 through the Morris County Open Space, Farmland, and Historic Preservation Trust, supplements state and federal flood buyouts by helping towns secure flood-prone properties from willing sellers. It is designed to purchase chronically flooded properties and return the land to natural use.
The Arc of Warren County Will Hold A Virtual Event in Honor of Developmental Disabilities Month and World Down Syndrome Day on March 19
The Arc of Warren County will be holding a virtual event with Diana Stolfo, Experienced Down Syndrome Self-Advocate, at 3 p.m. on March 19, 2021 in honor of Developmental Disabilities Month and World Down Syndrome Day.
The Summer of 1969: Autumn Arrives
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Late August of 1969 came in a seemingly blink of an eye. By the middle of August, by the grace of the good Lord, I completed the requirements for my Swimming Merit Badge. Lisa Ann was so very proud of me, when she signed the blue merit badge form. I had overcome a major obstacle in my life and accomplished something quite grand and wonderful.
CCM Professor Deborah Poetsch Receives Bright Idea Award
To be a great college requires an outstanding faculty committed to student success, along with staff and an administration dedicated to assisting individuals with meeting their higher education goals.
I Remember Dad: Reflections of Patriotism
I think the patriotism of my father’s generation and the patriotism of my generation, were very different in all so many ways. My father’s generation were the young men of a united nation, solely dedicated to winning World War II. My generation were the young men who found themselves in the midst of being called to a war, wherein our nation was very split about how they felt about the Vietnam War.
5 Tips to Ace College Entry Exams
Because most colleges and universities require applicants to submit ACT or SAT results as part of admissions consideration, prepping for the test itself can be a critical component of that process.While it can oftentimes be hard to deal with the anxiety that comes with a rigorous test meant to
Volunteers Needed for Community Garden
Project Self-Sufficiency is seeking volunteers to assist with planting, maintenance and harvesting of fruits and vegetables from the community gardens at the agency’s Newton campus. Volunteers would work alongside seasoned horticultural professionals on Monday – Thursday mornings, from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Volunteers must be at least 17 years of age. No experience is required.
Hearty, Wholesome Dishes to Support Immune Systems
Family Features) If feeding your family wholesome meals is a daily goal, keep in mind you can serve up tasty foods that also feed your immune system by including ingredients like mushrooms. With their earthy flavor, mushrooms – like many other fruits and vegetables – can also play a positive role in supporting a healthy immune system.
Purposeful Ways to Style a Multi-Purpose Room
Celebrate Birthdays from a Safe Social Distance
Thoughts and Reflections: Remembering Grandpa Kemmerer
By Richard Mabey Jr.
My maternal grandfather, Edmund C. Kemmerer, was one of the greatest drummers whom I have ever known. There is one drum rudiment that is extremely difficult. They call it the flamadiddle. If it is done right, alternating the left hand with the right hand, with split second accuracy, it is almost impossible to do with any degree of speed.
OPINION:Antidote to March
From the left
By Mark Shields
In the New England where I grew up, March was an unpopular month — wet, muddy, cold and, with the occasional late-spring snowfall and mud, really ugly. Nobody ever wrote a memorable (or unmemorable) ode to the charms of March.
What Being a Peace Corps Volunteer is Really Like
(StatePoint) For many, Peace Corps service is a first step toward a career or the continuation of a life’s work.
“The idea of the Peace Corps — that volunteers could serve their
The USO: A Look Back at 80 Years of Continuous Service
Organizations (USO), the nation’s leading not-for-profit charity that serves the men and women in the U.S. military and their families, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.
Founded just before the U.S. entry into World War II, the USO rapidly expanded from a patchwork of local efforts with a handful of volunteers into a robust international organization.
Hubertus Receives 2020 Outstanding Contributor to Reliability Award
Jim Hubertus, of Short Hills, director of asset strategy and reliability in the PSE&G Asset Management organization, received a surprise in November when he learned he was named ReliabilityOne’s 2020 Outstanding Contributor to Reliability for PSE&G.
“Jim joined the company in 1997 and quickly became known as a go-to guy with a can-do attitude who is ready and willing to work to overcome obstacles,” Electric Operations Vice President Jack Bridges said during a virtual ceremony.
How to Plan for a Future Vacation
(Family Features) After a long year stuck at home, many people are dreaming about when they can travel once again. While counting down the days may feel like torture, planning and booking a vacation for later this year can give you something to look forward to.
Now may be the perfect time to start thinking about your next adventure. Consider these tips for planning a future trip – even if you’re not certain exactly when you’ll take it.
New SCCC Turf Management Courses Gain Expertise from Red Bulls Training Facility Manager
Zach Holm knows all about turf. The Red Bulls training facility manager is now lending that expertise to Sussex County Community College’s Agricultural Department.
This coming fall, Sussex is adding turf management courses to its Horticultural Science Degree program. The College is poised to bring a new aspect to students interested in a career in an expanding turf management field that includes ballfields, golf courses, and other green areas.
Baked Bread to Celebrate St. Patty’s Day
(Culinary.net) From hearty stews to minty pies, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are all about enjoying the flavors of the holiday. Whether you’re cooking up a full meal or simply serving appetizers, this Irish Potato Bread makes for a simple, tasty snack to feed your crowd.
Free Job Training Program for Women Starts in April
Project Self-Sufficiency announces that the next session of its popular employment skills training program, Higher Opportunities for Women (HOW), will launch April 8th. The 16-week HOW Program combines intensive computer skills training with classroom instruction and has been reconfigured for a hybrid of in-person and virtual experiences, due to the ongoing public health crisis.
Build a Better Health Care Budget
(Family Features) Managing a chronic disease takes plenty of special planning and attention, and in many cases, a lot of money. In some cases, the expenses associated with disease management are overwhelming, forcing patients to skip essential treatments or medication and risk serious health complications.
OPINION:
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
OPINION: Al Sharpton’s Hoary-Heart-to-Heart With Kamala
Liberals have spent the last five years fulminating about how former President Donald Trump reserved the bulk of his national TV interviews for Fox News. They fiercely protested the protective bubble Trump received from Sean Hannity or Jeanine Pirro.
So what did they say when Vice President Kamala Harris granted her first national interview as the veep to Rev. Al Sharpton for his weekend MSNBC program? Hannity and Pirro aren’t known for racial hoaxes or virulent anti-Semitism.
Hope Hub Launched to Help At-Risk People in Morris County
Program Creates a Team-Approach to Bringing Services to People in Need
Morris County Sheriff James M. Gannon today announced the launch of Hope Hub, a sweeping program that combines the expertise and resources of multiple public service agencies to help vulnerable and at-risk people find the assistance they need, from homeless solutions and addiction treatment to mental health counseling or a combination of services
5 Ways to Go Beyond Saying ‘Thank You’ to Military Service Members
(StatePoint) How do you thank someone who’s willing to risk their life for yours? When it comes to military service members and their families, advocates say there are many avenues for giving back meaningfully.
Natural Superfoods to Boost Immunity During Rough Times
(StatePoint) A strong immune system can help you stay healthy, which is especially important during cold and flu season and the ongoing pandemic.
4 Ways Black Women Can Prioritize Self-Care for Improved Heart Health
(StatePoint) High blood pressure — the leading risk factor for heart attack and stroke — continues to disproportionately affect communities of color. Addressing this health inequity is especially important right now, as people with hypertension and serious heart conditions are at an increased risk for more severe outcomes if they acquire COVID-19.
How to Prepare for an Unusual Tax Season
StatePoint) A year as unusual and challenging as 2020 means there may be some additional factors that can impact your tax return, from stimulus payments, potential job changes and unemployment benefits, to virtual work transitions and more.
|