My Life Online May 31,2021

Great Meadows Resident Named Co-Valedictorian at Centenary University’s 146th Commencement
Food, Flowers, Music, Barn Sale, Auction and More Offered at Lamington Church’s Basket Day on June 5th
OPINION: CNN’S View of Rioter’s Depend on Its Politics
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
In recent days, CNN has put a major emphasis on “new” videos of the dreadful Jan. 6 Capitol riot, expressing outrage in heavy rotation over Republicans who would try to dismiss what happened as resembling a routine day of tourism. You can’t say the people there were “mostly peaceful.”
CNN even aired an hourlong anti-Republican prime-time special on Sunday, May 16, titled “A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP.” Host Fareed Zakaria began by lamenting how “An American president incited an angry mob to attack the U.S. Capitol.”
PCTI Sweeps Passaic County Drive-In Film Festival
The Academy of Motion Pictures was not the only one rolling out the red carpet this spring! At the recent 17th Annual Passaic County Film Festival, compelling films created by students from PCTI’s School of Communication commanded the screen and delighted attendees, sweeping three of five categories and earning Overall Grand Prize.
Sneak Peek’ Preview of A Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arborutum
Mark your calendars for the weekend of June 5 and 6, from 10 am to 4 pm, for a “sneak peek” preview of A Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive West in Wayne. The event will celebrate the installation of 12 exciting sculptures, carefully placed to complement the park’s landscape and serene setting. When complete, A Sculpture Trail will showcase 15 unique works of art by eminent artists.
I Remember Dad: The B-25 Bomber Plane
By Richard Mabey Jr.
During my dad’s three year stay at Hickam Air Field, during World War II, he mostly worked on repairing P-51 Mustang Fighter Planes. Specifically, Dad mostly replaced the spark plugs on the Mustangs. However, Dad did work on his fair share of B-25 Bomber Planes. I think my father was understandably impressed by the overwhelming size of this massive airplane.
How to Show Your Gratitude for Nurses
Denville Rotary Hits the Mark with Paper Drive
Project Self-Sufficiency Receives $20,000 Major Grant from The Provident Bank Foundation
Project Self-Sufficiency announced today that it has been awarded a Major Grant in the amount of $20,000 from The Provident Bank Foundation to support their food distribution program, The Food Project, Nourishing our Neighbors. The food pantry at Project Self-Sufficiency offers free food and limited personal care products to Sussex and Warren County residents, Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Patrons need not be agency participants.
Safe Summer Driving
Ensure your tires are ready for the road
(Family Features) During the warmer months, additional travel and hot roadways can put added stress on your vehicle and its tires, in particular.
Normal driving, turning and braking on hot roads can pose safety risks to your vehicle and tires. Whether you are simply commuting or planning a road trip this summer, these tips from the experts at your neighborhood Discount Tire store can help keep you safe on the road this summer.
OPINION: Biden’s Family Leave Plan Is a Permanent Burden for a Temporary Problem
BY VERONIQUE DE RUGY
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
If you’re a politician peddling big new government programs for which there is little need but hefty price tags, you need a clever marketing strategy. At the least, your sales pitch could use a decent soundbite. Such marketing is what the Biden administration with its friends in Congress and the media are doing when insisting that the drop in women’s labor force participation during the pandemic requires implementing a policy of federal paid family leave.
HWS Scholarship Winner Finds Solace In Music During Pandemic
How do teenagers make sense of all the upheaval caused by the global pandemic? For Isabelle Mailman, a 10th grader at Wayne Valley High School and an exceptional tenor saxophonist and alto saxophonist, music has been offering solace, comfort and even hope for better days.
3 Grilling Hacks for Delicious, Plant-Based Summer Meals
(Family Features) Cooking and entertaining outdoors can bring friends and family back together, but it doesn’t have to be complicated. Simple, flavorful recipes can be easy on the home chef yet still tasty and enjoyable for those at the table.
One of the best parts of the season is grilled fare like burgers, hot dogs and fresh vegetables. This year, consider adding a plant-based option to your menu. Made with simple, recognizable ingredients, Lightlife offers vegan, non-GMO options that are made for the grill, like Plant-Based Burgers, Smart Dogs and Italian Smart Sausage. These products can help satisfy the craving for protein and are made with ingredients you can feel good about serving your friends and family.
How to Combat Allergies and Support Health All Year
(StatePoint) Used as a remedy for centuries, propolis is a bee product increasingly turning heads in the scientific community.
High School Students Assist with Prosthetic Hands for Malawi Children
Morris County Vocational School District high school students, enrolled in the Share Time Engineering Design & Advanced Manufacturing (EDAM) program in partnership with County College of Morris (CCM), worked with Professor Tom Roskop to assemble prosthetic hands at home.
Morris County & Chester Township Break Ground on Black River Fields
Morris County Board of County Commissioners Director Stephen Shaw joined state Sen. Anthony Bucco (R-25), Chester Township Mayor Marcia Asdal and many other local officials in breaking ground on an improvement project at the Black River Fields, which the township is officially purchasing with Open Space funds approved by Morris County.
