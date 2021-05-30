My Life Online May 31,2021

OPINION: CNN’S View of Rioter’s Depend on Its Politics

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

In recent days, CNN has put a major emphasis on “new” videos of the dreadful Jan. 6 Capitol riot, expressing outrage in heavy rotation over Republicans who would try to dismiss what happened as resembling a routine day of tourism. You can’t say the people there were “mostly peaceful.”

CNN even aired an hourlong anti-Republican prime-time special on Sunday, May 16, titled “A Radical Rebellion: The Transformation of the GOP.” Host Fareed Zakaria began by lamenting how “An American president incited an angry mob to attack the U.S. Capitol.”