My Life Online October 4 2021

OPINION: Twitter and the ‘Fact-Checkers’ Line Up for Biden

From the right

BY TIM GRAHAM

Twitter makes it easy to realize that the purpose of “fact-checkers” is most commonly rushing to defend President Joe Biden from misinterpretation… and mockery.

On Sept. 20, Twitter warned, “A video of President Biden discussing hurricane preparedness has been edited out of context, according to fact-checkers.”

Tweets aired this clip of Biden from Aug. 10: “Let me be clear: If you’re in a state where hurricanes often strike — like Florida or the Gulf Coast or into Texas — a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now.”

It’s easy to see his point: You may not want to be stuck in a shelter while you’re unvaccinated. But it does sound a little funny that your “vital preparations” would be: board up the house, batten down the hatches and then get the shot.