My Life Online October 4 2021

William Paterson University Makes Gains in Social Mobility in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2022
William Paterson University continues to makes strides in demonstrating the institution’s important impact on students who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, according to U.S. News & World Report’s newly released 2022 edition of Best Colleges.
William Paterson ranks no. 26 among 171 regional universities in the northern United States on the Best Colleges list of top performers on social mobility, which measures how well schools graduate students with exceptional financial need. The University jumped 12 spots from no. 38 in the 2021 report, and from no. 65 in the 2020 report.
Caldwell University Offers Bloomberg Finance Lab
Caldwell University announced that students can now access the Bloomberg Finance Lab, featuring Bloomberg Terminals, the same software and technology used globally by leading business and financial professionals.
The Bloomberg Terminal’s software provides real-time and historical data, market moving news and analytics to help leading business and financial professionals and government officials worldwide make better informed business and investment decisions. The service also features execution platforms for every asset class, research, and a global network to communicate securely and reliably.
I Remember Dad: The Desk
By Richard Mabey Jr.
My father took his role, of being a dad, very serious. He was an incredibly hard-working man. He very often worked two jobs. First, as a long-distance truck driver. And secondly, as a part-time dispatcher. Generally speaking, Dad worked a good 60 hours a week, to provide for my mom, my sister and myself. Despite being totally exhausted after working all day, he still found time and energy to listen to my sister, Patti, and I talk about our days at school.
OPINION: Twitter and the ‘Fact-Checkers’ Line Up for Biden
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Twitter makes it easy to realize that the purpose of “fact-checkers” is most commonly rushing to defend President Joe Biden from misinterpretation… and mockery.
On Sept. 20, Twitter warned, “A video of President Biden discussing hurricane preparedness has been edited out of context, according to fact-checkers.”
Tweets aired this clip of Biden from Aug. 10: “Let me be clear: If you’re in a state where hurricanes often strike — like Florida or the Gulf Coast or into Texas — a vital part of preparing for hurricane season is to get vaccinated now.”
It’s easy to see his point: You may not want to be stuck in a shelter while you’re unvaccinated. But it does sound a little funny that your “vital preparations” would be: board up the house, batten down the hatches and then get the shot.
Tips from Teachers for Choosing Quality Child Care
(Family Features) As families across the country get ready for back-to-school season, many are also preparing to return to in-person work, which means finding the right program to support their children’s ongoing learning and development. According to “The Current State of Scientific Knowledge on Pre-Kindergarten Effects” report, choosing a quality preschool helps children start elementary school prepared for success.
‘In Awe of Light’ Installed at Laurelwood Arboretum
A collaborative work by two accomplished artists is the newest installation in A Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Drive in Wayne. “In Awe of Light,” located near the South Rock Garden, is an immersive composition consisting of three constructions —“Opening,” “Noon” and “Closing.” This unique work by Patricia Lavin and John Richie is organized to reveal a secret hidden in light.
Kid-Friendly Brain Food for Busy School Days
(Family Features) Starting a new school year, whether in the classroom or online, brings excitement for kids of all ages. Opportunities to see friends, make new acquaintances and explore new areas of interest abound.
Along with the exciting times can also come early mornings with hectic moments getting ready, including making sure that lunches and snacks are packed for the day ahead. Keep fresh grapes from California on hand as an easy, fresh staple ready to drop into lunches and pack as a portable snack – no need to peel, cut or slice.
Add Meaning a Halloween and Support a Good Cause
(Family Features) As the world faces multiple crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, families may have to adjust traditional trick-or-treating plans again this year. However, there are still ways to help make a difference and celebrate Halloween virtually.
One way to add more meaning to Halloween is to Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund. Celebrating more than 70 years of fundraising, this annual tradition is America’s longest running youth engagement campaign and has raised more than $180 million to help support children’s health care, education, nutrition, safe water, emergency relief and more.
Modern Acupuncture in Florham Park to Host Open House
OPINION: Biden Faces a Long Fall With Chill Winds
BY JAMIE STIEHM
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Jamie Stiehm.
Summer’s light fades into fall now. Cicadas are singing, but they won’t be for long. Zinnias and cosmos show colors past the autumnal equinox, but black-eyed Susans have only their black eyes left.
Luna Stage Announces Bilingual Outdoor Performance The Frontera Project
Luna Stage is thrilled to launch its in-person 2021-2022 Season with The Frontera Project, co-conceived by Ramón Verdugo and Jessica Bauman, performing October 7- October 16 at multiple outdoor locations in Essex County including Montclair’s Lackawanna Plaza (Oct 7-Oct 10) and Luna Stage’s tented outdoor space in West Orange (Oct 14-Oct 16). This production marks Luna Stage’s return to full in-person performances. To ensure audience safety, proof of vaccination (or negative test for those under 12) and masking will be required. Tickets are pay-what-you-wish, and are available at www.lunastage.org/fronteraproject.
5 Tips for a Stress-Free Morning
(Family Features) Mornings are often the most important part of the day – they can make or break your mood and set the tone for all of your to-dos. To help combat the hecticness that can arrive when the sun comes up, consider these five tips for a stress-free start to the day.
Classic Sounds Honors selected to perform at ACDA Eastern Division Conference
Roxbury Classic Sounds Honors from Roxbury High School was selected to perform at the 2022 American Choral Directors Association Eastern Division Conference. They are one of only eighteen choirs chosen based on three years of recordings that passed two rounds of blind auditions.
Directed by Patrick Hachey, Classic Sounds Honors will serve as a model of high school mixed choirs for music educators all across the northeastern portion of the country.
Go for Grapes as a Smart Choice for Health and Wellness
(Family Features) The importance of health and wellness is top of mind for many people. There are many contributing factors to wellness such as diet, physical activity, social engagement and genetics. All are important, but a first step to wellness is choosing healthy foods to fuel the body every day, ideally foods that support health in multiple ways.
Consider grapes from California: they are convenient, healthy, hydrating and provide energy to help support healthy and active lifestyles. Eating grapes is also linked to beneficial impacts on the health of specific body parts and systems, including the heart, brain, skin and colon.
Local Agency Thanks Retiring Board Member for Tenure
5 Tips for Organizing Your Home Office
(Family Features) While big projects like windows are hard to overlook, don’t forget smaller areas that need attention, too, such as your home office.
Making sense of a year’s worth of paperwork and clutter can take some serious time, especially as many people have been working from home more than normal, but getting organized can help you tackle home management tasks more efficiently. Making the office a priority can reduce frustration when it comes to spending additional time in your office while working from home.
A Bite-Sized, Bacon-Flavored Appetizer
Imagine a sparkling tray full of delicious hors d’oeuvres is placed within easy reaching distance. You extend your arm forward and pick just one single appetizer out of the array of colorful cuisine. It’s creamy and soft, yet crunchy and savory. It was nearly the perfect bite. Your mouth is watering and your eyes open wide. You look down at your hand. The remnants of a bite-sized mushroom is in pieces across your palm. A smile stretches across your face following the flow of the napkin.
