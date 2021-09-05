My Life Online September 6, 2021

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue September 13, Deadline September 8
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MCST Teachers Attend 4 Day Teacher Led Professional Development
As summer comes to a close, staff at Morris County School of Technology are busy preparing for the upcoming school year. Teachers and staff participated in the annual MCST Summer Institute–teacher-driven professional development that focuses on exploring best teaching practices and preparing for the new school year.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: The Beloved Train Village
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Author’s Note: In this true-life story, I changed the name of the owner of the old apple orchard in Towaco.
Writing this series of remembrances of my late, beloved father has been such a golden opportunity for me to reflect upon the life of my dad. My grandparents were blessed to have the big open field, beside their home to grow corn, tomatoes, and other vegetables. Apple trees abounded on the property of the old Mabey Homestead along Mabey Lane. Then, the house that my dad grew up in, at the end of Mabey Lane was surrounded by woods on all three sides. My grandfather was an ace marksman and would hunt for food for his family.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: Enhancing the Aura of Antifa
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Reporters like to imagine themselves as the nation’s most powerful defenders of democracy, and on occasion, project themselves as enforcers of political civility. If all that were true, then they may report critically on violent extremists of any ideological stripe who find their joy in bringing anarchy and disorder. Sadly, some violent extremists are more celebrated than scorned.
|
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum Announces Sculpture Trail Grand Opening Festival
The long-awaited Grand Opening Festival for A Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arboretum is scheduled for the weekend of September 18 and 19 at 725 Pines Lake Drive West in Wayne, NJ. The festival marks the official opening of A Sculpture Trail. The multiyear project, which will showcase 15 unique works of art, is sponsored by the non-profit Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum. The Grand Opening Festival is an important fundraising event for the organization.
|
|
|
|
Morris County Observes 20th Anniversary of International Overdose Awareness Day
Families who lost loved-ones due to overdoses joined Morris County and state officials along with community organizations in Parsippany to observe the 20th Anniversary of International Overdose Awareness Day as drug related deaths continue to surge around the nation.
The annual event observed worldwide to focus on the lives lost to drug deaths was recognized in a ceremony on the lawn of the Morris County Addiction Center off Central Avenue, in Parsippany, where Morris County planted a weeping cherry tree last year to mark its first inaugural recognition of the event.
|
|
|
|
West Orange Rotary Donated Backpacks to Redwood and Kelly Elementary Schools
West Orange Rotary continued its charitable efforts with donations of backpacks to Redwood Elementary on Aug. 17 and Kelly Elementary on Aug. 18.
Redwood Principal Kimya Jackson and Kelly Principal Joel Castillo were on hand to greet the Rotarians and soon-to-be-returning students, who were able to select their backpacks from a wide array of colors and styles. The 30 students at Redwood and 80 at Kelly also received school supplies in their new packs.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chatham High Awarded Bronze Certification from Sustainable Jersey
This month, Chatham High School was awarded a Bronze level certification from Sustainable Jersey for Schools as a result of CHS’s sustainability initiatives. CHS’s application was approved for 13 actions in 10 categories for a total of 160 points.
|
|
|
|
Denville Good Scout Awards Dinner Honors Dave Sipple
In describing our Dave Sipple, we thought it would be appropriate to utilize the latin name “Horulanus Tulipa’, translation…. Our Tulip Gardener.
Dave is most deserving of the award for Denville Good Scout. He certainly epitomizes all the tenets contained in the Boy Scout Pledge.
|
CCM President Named to Influencers of Higher Education List by ROI-NJ
County College of Morris (CCM) President Anthony J. Iacono once again has joined a highly respected group of New Jersey higher education presidents who have been named to ROI-NJ’s Influencers list.
The latest listing is of top community college presidents in New Jersey. This is the third time Iacono has been selected by ROI-NJ as a predominate leader in higher education in the state. The latest ranking credits Iacono for leading CCM to its position as a top community college in New Jersey as rated by Intelligent and Academic Influence, as the top community college in New Jersey for graduates who earn the best salaries as reported by Newsweek and PayScale, and for the college’s $25+ million planned expansion of career readiness programs for high school students through adults.
|
|
|
|
Local Artists Create, Display, and Sell Original Works of Art at Frelinghuysen Arboretum
On Sunday, September 12, from 12 noon to 4 p.m., spend the day strolling the exquisite gardens and meeting local artists at Expressions of Nature at The Frelinghuysen Arboretum in Morris Township.
Admire the stunning, seasonal blooms, and watch firsthand as the artists create original masterpieces based on the Arboretum scenery. Flourish your creativity by interacting with the artists at work, learning about their techniques, motivations, and unique styles as they interpret their surroundings. Artwork is available for purchase as well.
|
|
|
|
Don’t Miss the 2021 Indian Lake House Tour
Eleven years ago, the idea of an Indian Lake House Tour was born. Magnhild Andersen, mother of Britt Huss, thought residents of the Lake would be fascinated to visit each other’s homes, all the while raising money to support the Community Club.
|
Morris County Celebrates Five Centenarians
Five women were honored by Morris County officials, friends, family and caregivers at the Morris View Healthcare Center, which hosted a birthday party to celebrate their reaching ages of 100 to 105 years old this year.
“I’m delighted to be celebrating these lively, lovely ladies as they reach these birthday milestones.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Project Self-Sufficiency to Receive Nourishing Neighbors Donations Made at Acme in September
Project Self-Sufficiency has been selected as a charity partner for Acme and will receive donations from its annual Nourishing Neighbors campaign aimed at helping ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast. All donations made at Acme stores in Blairstown, Sussex, and Vernon during September will be used to support Project Self-Sufficiency’s Food Project.
|
|
|
|
Free Hanover Wind Symphony Open-Air Concert 9/8
A free open-air concert by the renowned Hanover Wind Symphony will blow you away at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, at Ginty Field, 50 Woodland Avenue, in Morris Township. This concert will kick off the 2021–2022 Ginty Field Gazebo Concert Series season.
|
|
|
|
CCM Student Publication The Promethean Wins Another National Award
Graphic Design USA has selected the 2020-2021 issue of The Promethean, the student-produced literary magazine at County College of Morris (CCM), for its 2020 Inhouse Graphic Design Award, marking the 41st national award the publication has received since 2005.
|
Dr. Tamika A. Pollins Named Director of Assessment, Accountability, and Intervention for West Orange Public Schools
Dr. Tamika A. Pollins has been named the Director of Assessment, Accountability, and Intervention for the West Orange Public School District. Pollins began work in this newly-created position on Aug. 2nd and is looking forward to making a positive impact in areas that include student achievement and assessments, grant writing, and equity.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|