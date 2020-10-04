My Life Publications October 5, 2020 Online

Diary of a Scout Leader: A Quiet and Serene Moment in Time By Richard Mabey Jr. Our story so far: It is now Wednesday, late morning, on the twenty-fifth of June of 1969. I had just given my article, about what scouting meant to me, to Mr. Marino, the Editor-in-Chief of the Lincoln Park Journal. I was so very happy that Mr. Marino liked my article and told me that he planned on publishing in his next edition. On my way, walking home, I stop at Moe’s Sweet Shop to buy a Batman comic book. Mary Tafano is there with her friends. Mary is very kind to me and offers to help me paint the interior of Thorpe Hall. I leave Moe’s Sweet Shop and begin my walk home. While walking home, several landmarks bring back a myriad of memories to me.Read More Joyful Jewish Community…………….Olympic Pools Magnola Home Remodeling Hand & Stone Massage GIDDY UP! Laverne H. Bardy I had thought about taking horseback riding lessons. It was something I wanted to do for a long while. However, well-intentioned friends cautioned, “You’re way too old, for heaven’s sake. You could break your bones.” As if broken bones would be less convenient or painful at a younger age. Read More