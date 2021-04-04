My Paper Online April 5, 2021

The USO: A Look Back at 80 Years of Continuous Service

(StatePoint) The United Service Organizations (USO), the nation’s leading not-for-profit charity that serves the men and women in the U.S. military and their families, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

Founded just before the U.S. entry into World War II, the USO rapidly expanded from a patchwork of local efforts with a handful of volunteers into a robust international organization. From Bob Hope to Marlene Dietrich to Bing Crosby, the USO offered now-legendary entertainment during World War II, as well as programs and services, quickly becoming an essential part of the war effort.