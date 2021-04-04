My Paper Online April 5, 2021

|
|
|
|
|
|
Attention Business Owners reach Over 80,000 Opt In Emails
to Advertise Call Joe 973-809-4784 / joe@mylifepublications.com
Next issue April 12, Deadline Wednesday April 7
|
|
|
|
|
|
SUPPORT LOCAL BUSINESSES BELOW
To Advertise Call Joe
973-809-4784 joe@mylifepublications.com or Click here to submit a request online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gubernatorial Candidate Holds Town Hall in Hackettstown
With New Jersey being one of only two States in the US holding a Gubernatorial race this year, the Republican field of candidates has narrowed to just a handful of contenders. On Friday March 26, 2021, Gubernatorial Candidate Hirsh Singh spoke to a group of citizens in a town hall format at Bea McNally’s in Hackettstown New Jersey.
|
|
|
|
Laurelwood Arboretum Readies for Spring With Annual Gift of Green Campaign
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum has launched its annual Give the Gift of Green Campaign to raise funds for the start of the gardening season. Gift of Green donations help provide the resources to recreate our Sensory Garden after its winter rest, to restore the plantings along Azalea Way now that the pond dredging project is complete, to add annuals for color and texture at our entrances, and to replace aging trees and shrubs.
|
|
|
|
The USO: A Look Back at 80 Years of Continuous Service
(StatePoint) The United Service Organizations (USO), the nation’s leading not-for-profit charity that serves the men and women in the U.S. military and their families, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.
Founded just before the U.S. entry into World War II, the USO rapidly expanded from a patchwork of local efforts with a handful of volunteers into a robust international organization. From Bob Hope to Marlene Dietrich to Bing Crosby, the USO offered now-legendary entertainment during World War II, as well as programs and services, quickly becoming an essential part of the war effort.
|
|
|
|
Preventing the Spread of COVID-19 in America’s Classroom
(StatePoint) While the rollout of the vaccine has been a relief for the nation’s teachers, many of whom have been working in-person on and off since the start of the pandemic, the reality is that not everyone will get the vaccine.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: Lauding Democrats and Their ‘Landmark’ Voting Rights Bills
From the right
BY TIM GRAHAM
Democrats always seem to be the heroes in the copy of so-called “mainstream” media outlets. Republicans often emerge as the villains who squash everything noble and good. Leftists are typically described as the reformers who somehow lack an ideology.
|
|
|
|
A Brunch Spread Fit for Spring
(Family Features) From tasty small bites to a filling feast and even dessert for breakfast, brunch options are nearly endless. Take your spring brunch to the next level with recipes that appease appetites of all kinds.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lessons Learned From Women Business Owners Beating the Odds
(StatePoint) Women-owned small businesses are an economic driving force. Today, nearly 13 million women-owned businesses nationwide employ 9.4 million workers and earn $1.9 trillion in revenue.
|
An Around the World Scavenger Hunt with County College of Morris
|
|
|
|
Make a Statement: 3 Comfortable Yet Stylish Shoe Trends to Try in 2021
|
Hire Smart for Home Remodeling
(Family Features) When you decide to make the investment in a home improvement project, you’re likely entrusting a professional contractor to bring your vision to life on time and on budget.
Remodeling contractors are diverse, so it’s important to take your time, ask lots of questions and do your research before selecting the right one for the job.
|
|
|
|
Morris Educational Foundation Offers Record 27 Scholarships Open to Morristown High School Seniors
|
|
|
|
5 Surprising Ways Clean Technology is Improving Daily Life
.(StatePoint) Climate-related crises like rising sea levels, severe weather events and longer drought seasons are challenging the global economy. They’re also driving the launch of new clean technologies.
Here are five examples of how these new technologies are changing and improving daily life:
|
Is Your Supermarket Doing Enough to Address the Plastic Pollution Crisis?
|
How the ‘Dream Vacation’ has Changed for Americans
|
|
|
|
Wreaths Across America Recommits to The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Autumn of 1969: The Ford Falcon
By Richard Mabey Jr.
In late August of 1969, a very dear and wonderful blessing came to my life. It was a blessing that was given to me, beyond my wildest imagination. Now, over 50 years later, it still amazes me the sequence of events that was an incredible blessing to my life.
|
|
|
|
I Remember Dad: Can Love Be Limited?
By Richard Mabey Jr.
My father was one of the wisest men whom I have ever known. Now, at 67 years old, I look back and realize more and more, just how wise my dad really was. Sometimes, I think back at the simplest moments that we shared together. Dad would use those magical moments to share his wisdom and his insight of life with me.
|
Thoughts and Reflections: So Be Thy Fate and Destiny
There is within each and every one of us, a most unique blueprint, a destiny, a fate. It calls us quietly, as the moon calls the tide of the deep blue sea. It is the fiber and tapestry of who we are, as being a most unique individual with a distinct calling and purpose to fulfill within this lifetime. And, in the deepest fiber of our heart, we instinctively know when we are in alignment with this unique purpose and when we are not.
|
|
|
|
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Hosting Virtual Tricky Tray
St Elizabeth Ann Seton will be hosting a Virtual Tricky Tray for the benefit of the children of the Parish on Saturday April 17, with prize pick-up on Sunday April 18, at the Flanders Firehouse, 27 Main Street, Flanders.
|
Next Level Lawns and Gardens: 6 Steps to Spring Success
(BPT) – Americans have spent the past year getting very familiar with their homes and gardens. That’s left owners and renters alike primed to tackle this year’s spring DIY projects with newfound enthusiasm and expertise. Fortunately, with the right equipment and a little tenacity, just about anyone can create a spectacular yard.
It’s time to seize the season with these six steps for the perfect spring yard.
|
|
|
|
OPINION: History Tells Us That Wealth Taxes Don’t Work
Attention readers: Mark Shields is off this week. Please enjoy the following column by Veronique de Rugy.
With Democrats now in control of the House, Senate and White House, many of the most significant policy battles of the next two years will be determined by intraparty fights within the Democratic Party’s various factions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Questions? Contact us today 973-809-4784
joe@mylifepublications.com
|