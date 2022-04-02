My Paper Online Edition April, 4, 2022

|
April 4, 2022
Bargain: The Who Tribute to Play in Roxbury
April 23, 2022 at 2PM, Performing across the nation since 2005, Bargain® recreates The Who like few others can. Revered for performing Who songs exactly as they were originally recorded, Bargain provides an experience that leaves audiences truly believing that they are witnessing an actual Who concert from the 1970’s. Complete with on-stage theatrics that are trademarks of Who concerts, You owe it to yourself to check out BARGAIN’S astonishing tribute to the greatest Rock and Roll band of all time – THE WHO!”
Stanhope native serves at Naval Air
Station North Island
By Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Niegel, Navy Office of Community Outreach
A Stanhope, New Jersey, native serves in the U.S. Navy at a helicopter squadron who flies the newest and most technologically-advanced helicopters.
Lt. Thomas Galvin joined the Navy six years ago. Today, Galvin serves as a naval aviator.
“I joined the Navy after realizing I need to be doing something to help others,” said Galvin. “There is so much injustice in the world and I wanted to be a part of an organization that does something about it.”
Simple Tips to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Yard
Throughout the warmer months, many backyards play host to a variety of birds, including hummingbirds. When you see flowers and trees begin to bud and bloom and other migrating birds, like warblers, that’s nature’s way of letting you know it’s time to ready your yard for hummingbirds.
It’s enchanting watching hummingbirds – named for the humming sound of their fast-flapping wings – as their tiny size and speed make them natural wonders. Hummingbirds can fly 25-30 miles per hour, flapping their wings an estimated 70 times per second. They fly in every direction, even backwards, which only hummers can do, and float majestically in midair.
Morris Educational Foundation Gifts Senior Signs to All 2022 Morristown High School and Frelinghuysen Middle School Graduates
As the end of another school year approaches, the graduating students of the class of 2022 deserve recognition for their dedication, persistence and resilience. To celebrate these students’ achievements, the Morris Educational Foundation (MEF), a non-profit organization enhancing excellence in education in the Morris School District, today announced it will gift Morristown High School and Frelinghuysen Middle School graduates with a Senior Sign at no cost to families for the third consecutive year.
Project Self-Sufficiency Program Supports Trauma Survivors, Promotes Prevention
Tribute to Vietnam Veterans Launched by Morris County
“Welcome Home: Morris County’s Vietnam Vets,” an online collection of data, photographs and facts about the Morris County men and women who served in the Vietnam War, was launched through the official Morris County website in honor of National Vietnam War Veterans Day. The day observes when the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam on March 29, 1973.
New York Red Bulls and Kean University Announce Partnership
The New York Red Bulls and Kean University announced a multi-year partnership that will provide students with experiential learning and career opportunities.
As an “Official Partner of the New York Red Bulls,” Kean University will gain access to internship, full-time job and sales opportunities for students and alumni through a streamlined application process with the MLS club.
Additionally, the Red Bulls will establish an employee mentorship program with students that will include shadowing and networking events. Students will also have the chance to participate in community service projects with the organization.
I Remember Mom: Hold Dear to Heart, Thy Precious Family Photographs
By Richard Mabey Jr.
Framed photographs that are placed in a living room, dining room, or bedroom hold a most magical and charming quality. I first became aware of the magnificent positive power of framed photographs when I was just five years old. Just about every weekend, Mom, Dad, my sister Patti, and I would visit my Great Grandma Mabey, Dora Dolson Mabey, at the old Mabey Homestead in Lincoln Park. Great Grandma had framed pictures abounding throughout her home. Even at such a young age, I was amazed at how it seemed that the entire Dolson and Mabey family history came to life in the living room, the formal parlor, the dining room, the kitchen, and even unto the big L-shaped enclosed front and side porch.
I think that framed pictures that hang upon the walls of a home, or are placed atop furniture, take on a certain quality and magic all their own. It is a way of keeping the endearing memory of loved ones alive in heart, mind, and soul.
CCM Ranks #1 Community College in the State While Its Criminal Justice Program Ranks #9 Nationally
In less than a year and half, the profile and reputation of County College of Morris (CCM) have raised significantly with more than a dozen national recognitions. Its latest recognition from Best Accredited Colleges places CCM as the Top Community College in New Jersey and its Criminal Justice associate degree program as #9 in the nation.
The community college ranking looked at the salaries earned by alumni, the percentage of alumni who find high meaning in their jobs and the percentage of degrees awarded in science, technology, engineering and math. For five consecutive years, PayScale has ranked CCM #1 in New Jersey for associate degree holders who earn the best salaries.
Virtual Seminar to Address Legal Issues Impacting Senior Citizens
Project Self-Sufficiency will host a virtual Elder Law seminar on Thursday, April 7th, 6:00 p.m. Legal issues faced by senior citizens will be discussed, including general estate planning, development of a will, advance directions for healthcare, dealing with Medicare and Medicaid, caring for aging parents, and other issues. The free Elder Law Seminar is open to the public and will take place on Zoom; interested participants are invited to call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 for log-in details. The agency’s legal seminar series is a program of the Sussex County Family Success Center at Project Self-Sufficiency and is funded by the New Jersey Department of Children & Families.
The Center for Contemporary Art Offers Spring In Person and Virtual Art Classes for Adults, Teens & Children
The Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to offer in person and virtual art classes and workshops this spring for adults, teens and children beginning April 4. Select classes will be offered in a hybrid format. Classes and workshops are offered for artists with all levels of expertise in a variety of media including oil and acrylic paint, pastel, watercolor, drawing, and ceramics.
More than forty-five adult classes will be offered. Classes include Intro to Drawing with Oscar Peterson, Artist Studio: Your Choice with Lena Shiffman, Color Theory with Frank May, Morning Oil Landscape with Gary Godbee, Adventures in Clay with Lori Pearson, and more. We are pleased to introduce several new classes this spring including, Painting with Gouache with Sajal Sarkar, Drawing in Color with Margaret Fanning, and Working with Raku with John Reinking.
Free Guided Tours of Laurelwood Arboretum
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum will offer free guided cart and walking tours of Laurelwood Arboretum on Sunday, April 10 at 10:30 am and Sunday, April 24 at 10:30 am. This will be an ideal opportunity to enjoy the spring blooms in the arboretum. To join a tour, meet at the entrance patio of the Knippenberg Center for Education at Laurelwood Arboretum, 725 Pines Lake Road West in Wayne.
Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum is a non-profit conservancy whose mission is to preserve and manage the 30-acre arboretum in partnership with Wayne Township. For additional information, go to www.laurelwoodarboretum.org,
Whip Up a Bountiful Weekend Brunch
(Family Features) Fresh air, warm sun and delicious foods make brunch a favorite weekend event. Set the stage (and the table) for an inviting experience with recipes that cover all the bases from snacks and desserts to a mouthwatering main course.
Tide the appetite of your guests with Spiced Grass-Fed Lamb Over Hummus served with toasted flatbread or tortilla chips before dishing out Overnight Apple Cinnamon French Toast Casserole for a simple centerpiece. Just as those delectable dishes are vanishing, pull Brown Sugar Pound Cake out of the oven and pair with sweetened whipped cream and fresh fruit for a sweet finishing touch.
Visit Culinary.net to find more ways to broaden your brunch menu.
Wake Up to a Wonderful Brunch
