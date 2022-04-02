My Paper Online Edition April, 4, 2022

By Richard Mabey Jr.

Framed photographs that are placed in a living room, dining room, or bedroom hold a most magical and charming quality. I first became aware of the magnificent positive power of framed photographs when I was just five years old. Just about every weekend, Mom, Dad, my sister Patti, and I would visit my Great Grandma Mabey, Dora Dolson Mabey, at the old Mabey Homestead in Lincoln Park. Great Grandma had framed pictures abounding throughout her home. Even at such a young age, I was amazed at how it seemed that the entire Dolson and Mabey family history came to life in the living room, the formal parlor, the dining room, the kitchen, and even unto the big L-shaped enclosed front and side porch.

I think that framed pictures that hang upon the walls of a home, or are placed atop furniture, take on a certain quality and magic all their own. It is a way of keeping the endearing memory of loved ones alive in heart, mind, and soul.