NCJW/Essex Center for Women Offers Remote Programs  During COVID-19 Pandemic

NCJW/Essex and its Linda & Rudy Slucker Center for Women stays active and prepared to help women in the community. They continue to closely monitor the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. While their offices are closed through May 15th in accordance with these guidelines, they are offering several programs remotely.

Additionally, their dedicated team of professionals have information and resources to share with women who are seeking employment, have marital law questions or are in need of computer classes. They will be responding to phone calls and emails to discuss your needs. Details about ongoing services, classes, and office re-opening will be posted on their website. For more information about the many diversified services and programs offered please contact centerforwomen@ncjwessex.org, call 973.994.4994 or visit www.centerforwomenNJ.org.

The National Council of Jewish Women, Essex County Section, and the State of NJ Department of Children and Families Division on Women fund the Displaced Homemaker Program at the Center for Women.

The Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women is a nonsectarian, nonprofit community service sponsored by the NCJW Essex County Section that works to improve the quality of life for women, children, families, and the elderly through a variety of programs regardless of religious affiliation including career coaching, computer classes, self-empowerment workshops, and legal consultations. Lesley Greenstein of Summit is President of NCJW/Essex and Andrea Mintz of Livingston is Vice President of the Center for Women.