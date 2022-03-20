“Necessary Noise Festival” at Caldwell University features percussion ensembles from the tri-state 

Connect on Linked in

The ninth annual Necessary Noise Festival featuring percussion ensembles from the tri-state area will be held at Caldwell University, Saturday, April 9.

High school clinics conducted by special guest clinicians will be held from 10 a.m. to noon.

College and high school ensembles are invited to perform at slots between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Admission is free for participants and spectators.

Joe Bergen, director of percussion studies at Caldwell and the festival director, says he is excited for “this day of music-making as we return to in-person performances.”

The event is being presented by the Caldwell University’s Music Department and Mantra Percussion Inc. with support from the Percussion Arts Society, NJ Chapter.

All visiting ensembles must adhere to the University’s Covid protocols.

For more information, contact Bergen at joe@mantrapercussion.org