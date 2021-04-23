Netcong Community Marketplace Seeks Farmers / Vendors / Non-Profits

The Netcong Community Partnership (NCP) is pleased to announce that a weekly marketplace (aka Farmers Market) will once again add excitement to the Netcong downtown area.

The Netcong Community Marketplace is scheduled to take place on Saturdays from June 5, 2021, thru October 30, 2021. The Marketplace will be held in the downtown area of Netcong (between Rt. 206, Rt. 46 & Main Street, Netcong. The marketplace times are from 9 am – 1 pm and will be held rain or shine.

It is a new year and new opportunities for farmers/vendors interested in this exciting new marketplace.

Hosted by the Netcong Community Partnership, the marketplace will introduce downtown Netcong to the many new residents in the area. The housing boom in the area of less than 1 mile from downtown, along with great interest from the local community has encouraged the NCP to bring back this resource as they continue to develop Netcong into a regional destination.

We are currently accepting the following types of vendors to participate in our marketplace:

Farmers, growers & producers (crops, animal products, plants); Cottage Foods ( bread, bakery items, honey, jams, herbs, seasonings, cereals, etc.); Pet Food Products; Prepared Food Vendors; Non-Profit Organizations; Specialty Foods (jerky, oils, sauces, cheese products); Artists & Crafters (Handmade Painting, pottery, candles, soaps, woodworks, garden decor, quilted or crocheted- and art made from recycled materials). Non-profit organizations are encouraged to participate. Flea market items will not be permitted.

Musicians; Authors; Youth entrepreneurs; Club Demonstrations (karate, dance, etc.), and other demonstrations (cooking class, woodworking, planting, etc) are invited to participate on a rotating schedule. One special event will be held weekly. Local businesses and restaurants are invited to participate and will be featured during our Special Events program.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions currently being enforced, food samples shall not be made available to patrons. All foods sold must be packaged for sale. All food vendors/farmers must complete a vendor application and food handlers permit. All other vendors must complete a registration application. If interested in participating (weekly, bi-monthly or seasonal), please email the Marketplace Manager at stmpromosllc@yahoo.com or call Maria at 973.296.7638 for more information. All vendors must have proof of insurance and will be responsible for collecting NJ State Sales Tax.

Vendors will be selected on a first come first served basis in each category. Every effort will be made to give exclusivity to items being sold. We want everyone to be successful. Apply early for ground floor entry into this new and exciting venture.

Patrons can earn “Marketplace Money” which can be used in Netcong businesses with purchases from marketplace vendors. All are welcome to participate, visit and SHOP LOCAL SATURDAY…ALL SEASON!