The Netcong Senior Club is seeking new members. The seniors meet at Knights of Columbus on Rt. 46 in Netcong on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month. Meetings start at 12;00 o’clock. The seniors have their meeting, enjoy coffee and a few rounds of bingo together. The seniors will also be holding a rummage sale on Feb. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All proceeds benefit the senior club.