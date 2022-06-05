New Jersey Department of Health Recognizes Centenary University for Top Rates in Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination

Centenary University has been recognized by the New Jersey Department of Health as the top small college for flu and COVID-19 vaccination in the New Jersey College & University Flu Challenge. The fifth annual competition, which covered the 2021-2022 flu season, encouraged friendly competition between the state’s institutions of higher learning to determine which campus could achieve the highest flu and COVID-19 vaccination percentages. Each participating institution developed and implemented a unique vaccination campaign to fit the needs of the student body, and students self-reported their flu and COVID-19 vaccination status. This is the second consecutive year that Centenary University scored the highest percentage of students reporting flu vaccination in the small college division.

This was the first year the state offered a category measuring COVID-19 vaccination. While many campuses remained virtual during the 2020-2021 academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Centenary University offered a HyFlex learning model providing students with the choice to attend classes in person, online, or a combination of both. As a result, many Centenary students opted for on-campus classes that adhered to stringent COVID-19 safety measures, many of which carried over to the current academic year.

Erika Lobe, adolescent and adult immunization coordinator for the New Jersey Department of Health, visited the University’s Hackettstown campus to present the trophy to Executive Director of the Wellness Center at Centenary University Theresa A. Lord-Stout. “This honor represents Centenary’s strong commitment to student health,” said Lord-Stout. “The communal setting on college campuses can create a perfect breeding ground for illnesses like flu and COVID-19. Centenary University staff and students have worked diligently on measures to keep our community safe and healthy. Centenary’s small size and adherence to safety measures are big reasons why the University was able to offer in-person instruction through most of the pandemic, while larger educational institutions remained remote.”