New Jersey’s National Guard Militia Museum is a Draw for All Ages

By Steve Sears

New Jersey’s National Guard Militia Museum has two locations. The main location is in Sea Girt, and the second is in Lawrenceville.

The museum is an offshoot of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker is the Director/Curator of the 501 c 3 non-profit organization that (courtesy of the museum website), “supports the collections, exhibitions and educational programs of the museum through volunteerism, advocacy, and fundraising.”

Walker, who is in Sea Girt (LTC (Ret) William Kale is Volunteer Co-Curator in Lawrenceville), is an informative, eager guide. He has a wealth of knowledge of military history. When you visit the Sea Girt location which is located a shell’s toss from the beach, you can visit display cases and see artifacts throughout the one-room facility. The museum details the Garden State’s Militia and National Guard history starting with the Dutch and Swedish, who arrived in the late 15th century, up through the Revolutionary War to the Civil War, World Wars I and II, to the present day. “We’re basically tracing the citizen soldier really since New Jersey’s inception,” Walker says. “There are different players at that point. We do trace our lineage and our heritage through the British colonization, but we do recognize the other nations that were called on in New Jersey at the time.”

Founded in 1980, the National Guard Militia Museum was the fourth state National Guard Museum at that time. Rapid growth and expansion encouraged the opening of the Lawrenceville Museum in 1998. Walker says, “We do rely on private donations mostly, so you’re able to reach out to us and inquire about whether or not we want a certain artifact.” Uniforms, medals, several types of equipment, and handwritten notes relating to New Jersey militia can be viewed here, as well as federal artifacts. One especially fascinating aspect of the museum is that, with so much emphasis placed on New Jersey’s role in the American Revolution – and rightly so – the museum also has a deep focus on our state’s involvement in the Civil War. Copies of articles, diaries, letters, memoirs, newspaper clippings, and regimental histories are part of one of the largest collections of New Jersey related Civil War research material in the United States.

“National Guardsmen are, and still are viewed, as citizen soldiers,” Walker explains. “Civilians during peace, and then soldiers during war. That is really what the militia is: citizens leaving their normal, everyday lives and being called into service. That is the National Guard – you are just supposed to protect your state and your country, and so that’s where citizen soldier comes from.”

The museum relies heavily on in-person visits, and if you enter the doors in Sea Girt, you will see displayed an 18th century powder horn, the oldest artifact on-site, and the 28’, 4,000 pound “Intelligent Whale.” Built in 1864, the submarine, mammal-like vessel was tested in the Long Island Sound, but the Navy was not interested in using it. There are also quite a few replications of period militia uniforms.

Walker has tried to bring into the museum a narrative, downhome connection, and resident historian Joseph Bilby has delivered. “He crafted all of our narratives, and it really makes sure that it’s pointing to those human connections, those kind of personal stories on those citizen soldiers from New Jersey.” The museum’s Oral History Program is run by Assistant Curator, Ms. Carol Fowler, who has over 20 years of interviews that need to be summarized from audio logs. Volunteers and especially interns value the effort. “It’s a great learning tool for them to see all the work that goes into keeping history,” Walker says.

The Sea Girt location is located at 100 Camp Drive, and the Lawrenceville museum is at Lawrenceville Armory, 151 Eggert Crossing Road. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Visit www.njmilitiamuseum.org for more information.