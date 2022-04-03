New York Red Bulls and Kean University Announce Partnership

The New York Red Bulls and Kean University announced a multi-year partnership that will provide students with experiential learning and career opportunities.

As an “Official Partner of the New York Red Bulls,” Kean University will gain access to internship, full-time job and sales opportunities for students and alumni through a streamlined application process with the MLS club.

Additionally, the Red Bulls will establish an employee mentorship program with students that will include shadowing and networking events. Students will also have the chance to participate in community service projects with the organization.

“We are thrilled to launch this partnership with the New York Red Bulls,” said Kean President Lamont O. Repollet, Ed.D. “It’s another example of how Kean is working with major organizations and companies to support our work and our students. This initiative will provide students with valuable career connections and experiences that directly support their success.”

“The value of experiential and hands-on education is critical in today’s day and age,” said Joe Stetson, Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer, New York Red Bulls. “Students will have the opportunity to learn, grow and enhance their skills while professionally developing alongside some of the best minds in the sports industry.”