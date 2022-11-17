Niche Ranks Florham Park Schools with Grade A

The Florham Park School District received an “A” ranking/grade by Niche for the 2nd year in a row.

What Sets Niche Apart

Niche is the market leader in connecting colleges and schools with students and families. With in-depth profiles on every school and college in America, over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools, Niche helps millions of students and families find and enroll in the right school for them. For schools, school districts, and communities, Niche’s platform, data, and services help thousands of schools recruit and enroll more best-fit students.

Comprehensive Data

We use the most up-to-date data available from dozens of public data sources including the Department of Education, U.S. Census, and FBI.